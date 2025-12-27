IIM JAP 2026: Direct Link, Steps to Apply

IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Raipur has started online registration for candidates who have passed CAT 2025 and now seeking admission in two-year full time MBA program through Joint Admission Process or JAP 2026

Joint Admission Process 2026 (JAP 2026) was introduced in September 2025 as a new route to admission in MBA.

Earlier launched processes, famous as SAP2026 and CAP 2026, are also operational for admission in MBA course conducted for different IIMs.

IIM Joint Admission Process 2026: Brief Overview

Launched in September this year, Joint Admission Process 2026 is jointly adopted by 04 IIMs including IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Tiruchirappalli for admission to their MBA programs.

The MBA program at the four participating IIMs is a two-year, full-time, residential postgraduate degree designed for graduates from all disciplines who aspire to pursue a career in management.

IIM Raipur is serving as the coordinating institute for JAP 2026.

IIM Raipur has launched a dedicated ERP portal for online registration of candidates who wish to take admission in the 04 IIMs through JAP 2026.

Candidates should note that online registration is the first and compulsory step for admission in MBA course run at IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Tiruchirappalli.

JAP 2026 Eligibility

The candidates who have opted for IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, or IIM Tiruchirappalli as the institute(s) in their CAT 2025 application form are eligible to register online via JAP 2026 dedicated portal.

The respective IIM will send an invitation email to such candidates if they fulfill the minimum academic and CAT 2025-related eligibility criteria mentioned in the JAP 2026 Guidelines released by IIM Raipur.

The pre-interview registration via JAP website is mandatory for the candidates to be eligible for Personal Interview.

“Candidates will lose their candidature if they do not complete online registration within the specified date and time”, IIM Raipur said.

“Based on the CAT 2025 score, registered candidates will be selected from this pool to appear in the PIor Personal Interview. The selected candidates will receive separate notifications to appear in the PI (Personal Interview)”, it added.

Steps, Link to Register for JAP 2026

IIM Raipur has launched the dedicated website for online registration of the candidates who are eligible to apply for admission in MBA program through JAP 2026.

The JAP 2026 registration website was launched on December 26, 2025 – two days after CAT 2025 result was announced.

Candidates can follow the step given below for online registration via JAP portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website via the link "https://mba.iimraipur.edu.in/ext/adm/loadCandidateRegistration" Step 2: Enter the email address on which you have received the invitation email Step 3: Select the Program from the drop-down list Step 4: Validate your email address by clicking on the “Validate Email” button Step 5: Complete the online registration and submit

Documents Required and Verification

Candidates must produce the following original documents at the time of PI and admissions:

Class X and XII certificates

Graduation mark sheets and degree certificate

CAT 2025 Scorecard

Category/PwD certificates (if applicable)

Experience certificates (if applicable)

Any other documents mentioned by individual IIMs

Key Point to Remember

Before filling in the online registration form, all candidates must read the admission policy.

"It is the responsibility of the candidates to furnish all correct information at each stage of JAP 2026. All academic and personal credentials of all candidates may be verified at multiple stages. Incorrect or untrue information/declaration shall lead to disqualification from the admission process, even after the admission process has been completed", IIM Raipur said.

"JAP 2026 reserves the right to change or modify the existing admission policy, or to adopt a new admission policy or process, at any stage of the admission cycle, in order to comply with Government or Judicial requirements or as otherwise deemed necessary by the participating IIMs", it added.

Candidates hould note that failure to present correct original documents may result in disqualification.

