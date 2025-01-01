CBSE schools in Kishanganj asked to teach Urdu

The District Education Department in Kishanganj, Bihar has made teaching of Urdu compulsory in the private schools affiliated with the Central Board of Education (CBSE)

Kishanganj: The District Education Department in Kishanganj, Bihar has made teaching of Urdu compulsory in the private schools affiliated with the Central Board of Education (CBSE).

The decision followed after it was found during the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) that there is no provision of teaching Urdu in the CBSE schools running in the Muslim dominated district.

Held on October 19, 2024, the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was attended by local MP Mohammad Jawed, alias Javed Azad, and MLA Izharul Hussain – both from the Congress Party.

The local Congress leaders were surprised to learn there was no provision to teach Urdu for the students who are coming from the Muslim community.

Following this the District Education Department issued a notification asking all private schools in Kishanganj to make necessary arrangement and availability of staff to teach Urdu.

"All the private schools in Kishanganj district, recognized by CBSE Board, are requested to ensure the necessary arrangements for the study of Urdu to the willing students and provide the relevant compliance report to Bihar Education Project Office, Kishanganj," District Education of Office (DEO) Nasir Hussain said in the notification dated December 12, 2024.

CBSE vs Urdu Language

The Kishanganj district education department’s order comes at the backdrop of the CBSE board’s recent decision to bar Urdu medium students from writing exam papers in the language.

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) - which runs 03 model schools in Hyderabad (Telangana), Nuh (Haryana) and Darbhanga (Bihar) offering education in Urdu, has raised the issue with the Union Ministry of Education.

The officials at MANUU said that the CBSE had granted them affiliation with full knowledge that their medium of learning is Urdu.

Consequently, students in MANUU model schools were provided question papers in Urdu along with English and Hindi, and the students were allowed to write answers in Urdu.

However, the CBSE in 2021 stopped providing question papers in Urdu though allowing the students to write answer sheets in Urdu. With the latest order, the CBSE decided to assess answer sheets only if they are in English and Hindi.

Slamming the CBSE decision, All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat had urged the board to restore its previous policy.

