'Draconian Decision': Mushawarat on CBSE order to drop Urdu



All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat has slammed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for its decision to drop Urdu as one of the languages to write Class 10 and Class 12 board exams

Thursday September 26, 2024 12:38 PM , ummid.com News Network

All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat has slammed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for its decision to drop Urdu as one of the languages to write Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Terming the CBSE decision, “draconian” and “irrational”, the umbrella body of Indian Muslim organisations and eminent personalities, urged restoration of the board’s previous policy.

“All India Majlis e Mushawarat demand immediate withdrawal of the draconian decision of the CBSE and restoration of the previous policy to allow students to write answers in Urdu language”, the Mushawarat said.

Mushawarat’s demand came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directed school heads and exam centre superintendents to print the question paper for classes 10 and 12 only in English or Hindi based on the requirement at schools.

India’s largest school board further said that answer papers written in any language other than Hindi and English without the board's permission would not be evaluated.

MANUU Model Schools

MANUU is running three model schools in Hyderabad (Telangana), Nuh (Haryana) and Darbhanga (Bihar) offering education in Urdu.

While getting CBSE affiliation in 2010. The officials at MANUU said, the CBSE had granted them affiliation with full knowledge that their medium of learning was Urdu.

Consequently, students in MANUU model schools were provided question papers in Urdu along with English and Hindi. The MANUU schools students were allowed to write answers in Urdu.

In 2021, however, CBSE stopped providing question papers in Urdu but allowed the students to write answer sheets in Urdu. With the latest order, the CBSE decided to assess answer sheets only if they are in English and Hindi.

" Answer sheets in other languages, including Urdu, will not be assessed", the CBSE said.

Slamming the decision, the Mushawarat while asking the CBSE to revoke its decision also sought the intervention of the Ministry of Education.

“It is a matter of great concern that the Urdu medium schools in different parts of the country, including the MANUU Model Schools, are facing difficulties because of the irrational decision of the CBSE”, the Mushawarat said.

“Mushawarat appeals for urgent intervention of the union minister of Education to direct the CBSE to scrap its policy to disallow Urdu medium students to write exams in Urdu language”, the apex body of Muslim NGOs said.

