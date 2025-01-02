Why hate mongers enjoying impunity despite "Supreme Leaders' diktats"

The 'Supreme Leaders' Bhagwat and Modi are witnessing right in front of their eyes that the Genie can be unleashed from the bottle, but to put it back is a task, which is close to impossible



Thursday January 2, 2025 2:57 PM , Dr Ram Puniyani

After the RSS was formed it went on creating many organizations steeped in its ideology of Hindutva or Hindu Nationalism, a concept based on Aryan race, Brahminical values and the land from Sindhu to Seas.

The RSS has given birth to many organizations that are more than 100 old by now. Many other organizations have sprouted that may not be a formal part of Sangh Parivar, as known popularly, but are having the same ideology.

These include many others like association of Sadhus and Sants outside the VHP, the cow vigilantes and those out to initiate violence at the drop of hat in the name of Hinduism. It seems that by now many such aggressive organizations are spouting things which go much beyond what limits RSS wants to put on its followers.

For Cow vigilantes Modi had given a statement that murder in the name of cow is not acceptable, and just a few hours later, a Muslim man was done to death on this issue. Apart from the phenomenon which is continuing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Christmas 2024 said that the significance of love, harmony, and brotherhood are central to the teachings of Jesus Christ. He also urged people to strengthen these values. A couple of days later, the vigilante groups, including Bajrang Dal members, attacked a person in Ahmedabad who had dressed as Santa Clause and was distributing gifts.

A video is going viral where two men dressed as Santa Claus being beaten up by hooligans at the Kankaria Carnival in Ahmedabad. Similarly, in another incident on December 25 this year, a Zomato delivery staff was forced to remove Santa Claus costume in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This probably is the first year where people dressed as Santa Clause are being hauled up.

Already we had seen that Carol Singers were beaten up and since BJP came to power Carol singing has been stopped in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Bajrang Dal has also issued warnings to Hindus for attending Christmas parties. How come these acts at the time of Christmas are seeing a new low currently?

Recently, we also saw the claims on mosques that there was a temple beneath so it must be dug up a la Babri Masjid style. Seeing the spate of such made up claims, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat himself said that we should not keep looking for Shivling under every mosque.

It is amazing that the claim is made, and dispute created in Kashi where a fountain looking structure is claimed to be a Shivling and demand for converting the mosque into a temple boosted. After the Sambhal claims, the violence followed.

Probably shaken by this and the feeling that the Supreme Leader of the supra political outfit felt it will bring loss of face to ‘RSS Combine’ and so he gave a sane looking call,"

"The Ram Temple was about faith, and Hindus wanted it built. But raising disputes about new sites out of hate is unacceptable," he said. "Some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by creating new controversies. How is this allowed?"

And lo and behold most of the fringe organizations of Hindutva politics are coming forward to oppose it. One knows that the RSS is a strict disciplinarian organization, and its members do not violate the commands of its leader. So, who are these Senas, Dharma Sansads springing up by a dozen and going against the appeal of Bhagwat?

To cap it all, RSS's unofficial mouth piece Organizer itself came forward to articulate the fringe elements’ demands, writing that “Temple restorations are a quest for our identity!" (TOI Dec 27, 2024). It also claims that temple restorations are for our national identity and to seek civilizational justice.

How come the hate is so pervasive that it is crossing the limits set by its own leaders?

Is it that the leaders like Prime Minister Modi want actions leading hate to continue, as it strengthens their politics?

If not, then why are the perpetrators of violence are enjoying impunity?

Why does the whole system from spreaders of hate speech, to those responsible for maintaining law and order and even to some extent even the judiciary have a soft corner for these criminal elements?

Having enjoyed the impunity for destroying Babri Masjid and lynchings in the name of cow/beef or on killings and torture on the charge of ‘love-jihad’, now they know they can get away with their illegal acts. They feel that law may be bent to ensure that they are exonerated.

The phenomenon of Organiser opposing Bhagwat arouses curiosity. Is there a split within the RSS on the issue? Bhagawat trying to talk peace and harmony and the managers of Organiser feeling that the path of Hate and violence should be pursued to its fullest depth.

There is another aspect which needs to be understood. When such phenomenons are unleashed for political benefits, initially the leaders congratulate themselves for their success in the electoral arena. From top to bottom diverse elements spring up, and as Bhagawat said, some of them ape for higher political position and influence. They are the ones continuing their earlier political roots of which were sown by their leaders.

One recalls that previous top RSS leader K. Sudarshan, who later became RSS Chief, was on the stage when Babri Masjid was being demolished. This has been a classical case of crime and no punishment.

All the guilty of this dastardly crime of Babri Masjid demolition were finally given ‘not guilty’ chit and the judge who did this for the communal politics, got a plum posting after his retirement.

As they say, ‘as you sow, so you reap’, the demolition of Babri Masjid process as a whole tells us that it was not just a spreading of fake narratives of temple destructions, and many myths against Muslims. The result is there for us to see, where even the Supreme authority of RSS is not being listened to.

Also, the anti-Christian campaign is just a continuation of the decades old propaganda against Christians that they are encouraging conversion by force, fraud and allurement.

The likes of Bhagwat and Modi are witnessing right in front of their eyes that the Genie can be unleashed from the bottle, but to put it back is a task, which is close to impossible.

