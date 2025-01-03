Bashar al Assad survives assassination attempt in Moscow: Report

Ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad was poisoned in the Russian capital Moscow, reports said adding he is now under medical treatment

Friday January 3, 2025 12:00 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Bashar Assad (L) with Russian President Putin in a file photo.]

London: Ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad was poisoned in the Russian capital Moscow, reports said adding he is now under medical treatment.

According to The Sun, the assassination attempt by poisoning was made on Bashar Assad Sunday December 29, 2024.

Assad reportedly fell ill on Sunday in Moscow, where he has resided since fleeing Syria after opposition led forces captured capital Damascus.

Before fleeing the country he ruled since June 2000, Bashar al Assad facilitated his wife and children's safe escape to Russia .

Assad, 59, requested medical help then began to “cough violently and choke,” according to online account General SVR, which is believed to be run by a former top spy in Russia.

“There is every reason to believe an assassination attempt was made,” the report said.

Assad was treated in his apartment, and his condition is said to have stabilized by Monday. He was confirmed to have been poisoned by medical testing, the account said, without citing direct sources.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that Bashar's wife Asma al-Assad is battling leukemia, an aggressive cancer of the bone marrow and blood, and has a 50-50 chance of survival.

The British-born former first lady has been isolated to minimize the risk of infection and is undergoing treatment, the UK daily said.



There has been no confirmation of the assassination attempt and Asma's health from the Russian government.

