Axe Forgets but Tree Remembers

Wednesday January 15, 2025 11:29 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

“Statehood to mudda hi nahin hai Jinaab” [Statehood is not even an issue], said Omar Abdullah while speaking to media before wining the state elections. While the election campaigns were going on, I wrote an article titled, “ The Failed Narrative of Lesser Evil in Kashmir ”. The article goes around the past activities of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and the lies on which its whole campaign was built.

I personally wanted to be proven wrong but with each passing day my article turned out to be on point prediction. The very day Omar Abdullah stepped back from his promise that gave him majority. Within hours of the results he dropped back from Article 370. His logic says the BJP that took it away and won’t give it back. Why did he promise people moon and stars when he knew he won’t be able to deliver even a bulb?

The Omar Abdullah that was so much against meters, is now advocating 100% metering. What made Chief Minister change his mind on meters is worth knowing. He promised free 200 units of electricity for each household but then he made a U-Turn on it and said only those living below poverty line (BPL) shall be benefited out of it. He’s yet to make comments on 12 free gas cylinders.

People now don’t talk about their big promises like the release of political prisoners and restoration of autonomy. Because, they have lost all the hopes, as the lie after lie have made people believe that they have been betrayed once again by National Conference.

To everything they are being asked accountability on they speak of Rules of Business. But they will not be able to hide behind it for too long. They came under a huge criticism when a committee of Legislative members, who were charged with the duty to make draft of Rules of business. This another blunt lie made people fully and completely believe how badly they have been betrayed. Other than the JKNC workers no one else is now happy with the government. Everyone is now praising the LG government for being better than the present government.

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament from Srinagar is a firebrand leader who played a very important role in ensuring the win of the National Conference. And, everyone accepts the fact that its Aga who played a very big and important role in NC’s win. Almost every NC candidate wanted Aga to campaign for him and many lucky candidates had Ruhullah campaigning for them. All of the Shia dominant seats fell in the lap of NC only because of Ruhullah.

The confrontation between Ruhullah Mehdi and Omar Abdullah started when Aga along with many students, who belong to open merit category held a protest outside Chief Minister’s residence. The protest was joined by many apposition members. This move triggered Omar Abdullah very much. While the protests were going on Omar Abdullah shared a post on Twitter, which was dedicated to Ruhullah Mehdi. Ruhullah replied to the post by tweeting about “Field Negro and House Negro”. Aga called himself field Negro and Omar a house Negro. The division between Aga and Omar is open and hidden from no one.

More than anyone else people are targeting and demanding accountability from Ruhullah than Omar Abdullah. There’s a reason as to why people are holding Ruhullah more accountable because he’s the one on whose promises people voted for NC. He while campaigning for NC in Assembly elections said:

“I swear on Azaan.”

And since then he has the greater responsibility than anyone in the National Conference. Aga Ruhullah was asked about Modi’s visit to Srinagar much before the inauguration of tunnel. He said:

“We have no hopes from Prime Minister”.

When people expressed their displeasure on the working of Omar government via social media, Aga took note of it and asked the government to respect the mandate of the people. This statement makes it clear how much even Aga Ruhullah is upset with the Government.

But it must be made very clear. Even if he’s so much on his words, till he’s in NC he’s all within their policies and can’t be seen separate from them. He's either with them or with us. His statements and tweets won’t mean anything after what the CM Omar Abdullah said for the Prime Minister. His statements and tweets won’t hold any meaning after all those praises for Modi by Omar Abdullah. After all Omar is the vice president of the party and he’s the MP of his party.

The Inauguration and Hidden Alliance

Prime Minister Narandar Modi inaugurated Z-Morh tunnel. The 6.5 Km long tunnel will make Sonamarg, a tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, accessible for tourists throughout the year. To be made very clear, the tunnel holds more war and military importance than the tourism. But no one is speaking about it. Will anyone speak about it or not doesn’t matter because with time things shall become clearer and shall be explained in a very better way.

Out of all, the most interesting thing was the speech of Chief Minster Omar Abdullah. The way he was flirting with the Prime Minister was the best thing. Modi was smiling and nodding his head. It felt as if he’s either CM of NDA ally or spokesperson of the BJP.

Just before winning the elections, Omar Abdullah categorically denied any good work done by him but suddenly, on the day of inauguration, he praised Modi for all his good work that too for Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi’s work includes removal of Article 370. Does Omar appreciate him for this? He needs to be asked. If he appreciates him, I will have no surprise because they have always normalized whatever Delhi has done. The public reaction to his praises to the PM has drawn sharp criticism but he doesn’t care as he’s enjoying in Gulmarg.

Conclusion

National Conference has taken votes on restoration of Article 370, Release of Political Prisoners, Autonomy and Keeping BJP away. But they have backtracked on all these issues. The major betrayal of the NC is its silence on Article 370. Since the passing of the resolution in the state assembly , NC has got completely shut themselves up on it.

The National Conference must be thinking that people with time will forget about Article 370 but they must understand that this is the digital era and everything is recorded.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi, is a law student and a Human Rights Activist. Views are personal.]

