Bhagwat's 'true independence' claim sparks outrage

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that India achieved ‘true independence’ on the day Ram Mandir was inaugurated has sparked a massive outrage

Wednesday January 15, 2025 1:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders at the inauguration of "Indira Bhawan" Wednesday.]

While speaking at an event in Indore, Mohan Bhagwat, Chief of right wing Hindu organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also said that the day when Ram temple was opened should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi".

Bhagwat in the same breathe also made controversial remarks about the Indian Constitution and its sprit, questioning the motives of the National Leaders who finalised it.

“After India got political independence from the British on August 15, 1947, a written Constitution was made according to the path shown by that specific vision, which comes out of the 'self' of the country. But the document was not run according to the spirit of the vision at that time,” Mohan Bhagwat said.

‘Treason’

Hitting out at Mohan Bhagwat, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the RSS Chief has committed ‘treason’ by making such a statement.

Rahul also said had Mohan Bhagwat made such a remark in any other country, he should have been arrested and sent to jail.

"Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2–3 days what he thinks about the independence movement and the Constitution.

“What he said yesterday is treason because he stated that the Constitution is invalid, fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly.

“In any other country, he would be arrested and tried," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the party workers at an event held to inaugurate Indira Bhawan – the new Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Our ideology did not emerge yesterday. Our ideology, like the RSS' ideology, is thousands of years old. It has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years.



We have our symbols. We have Shiva; we have Buddha; we have Guru Nanak; we have Kabir; and we have Mahatma… pic.twitter.com/ZhHGxSPlpX — Congress (@INCIndia) January 15, 2025

Rahul also said that the Congress party is fighting the RSS ideology since the last many many years.

"Our ideology did not emerge yesterday. Our ideology, like the RSS' ideology, is thousands of years old. It has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years", Rahul Said.

"Please name one symbol of the RSS ideology that is revered in India today. Was Guru Nanak from the RSS ideology? Was Buddha from the RSS ideology? Was Krishna Bhagwan from the RSS ideology? Not a single one. Because every single one of these people fought for equality and brotherhood", Rahul said.



