CGL Tier II Exam Jan 2025: SSC releases rejoinder to admit card

The Staff Selection Commission has released an important rejoinder to the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card or e admission certificate for the registered candidates

Wednesday January 15, 2025

SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has released an important rejoinder to the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card or e admission certificate for the registered candidates.

The Staff Selection Commission has schedule CGL Tier II exam from January 18 to 20, 2025. The Commission had published on January 08 Exam City details and e admit card on January 14, 2025.

SSC clarification regarding e-admit card

A day later, the Commission issued the important and clarification with regard to details imprinted on the SSC CGL Tier II 2024 exam admit card relesed Tuesday.

"As per the usual format of e-admission certificate, general information/ instructions, pertaining to both Paper-I and Paper- II have been mentioned", the Staff Selection Commission said.

"... candidates are informed that Examination date is mentioned at upper left corner. Also, Examination date(s) & timings along with examination venue are mentioned in the column just below the address of the candidate.

"The details mentioned after contact number and E-mail of Regional Office are the general instructions for all the candidates who are going to appear in the SSC CGL Examination, 2024 (Tier-2), illustrated in the sample e-Admission Certificate as per annexure enclosed", the Staff Selection Commission said.

More Instructions

In the notification released today, the Staff Selection Commission also clarified Point No. 20 of instructions (regarding duration of examination) on Page-3 of e-Admission Certificates, and Point No. 10, 11 & 12 (Navigating through sections) on Page-4 of e Admission Certificate.

The Staff Selection Commission further said that the candidates eligible for compensatory-time may revisit the Commission’s website and notice of concerned examination. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to download & print their e- Admission Certificate again.

Candidates are advised to read the notification on the SSC official website "ssc.gov.in" for complete details.

