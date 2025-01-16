OPJS, Sunrise and Singhania universities' PhDs invalid: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Thursday January 16, 2025 said Ph.D. programmes offered by OPJS, Sunrise and Singhania universities are invalid and will not be recognised for higher education or employment

Thursday January 16, 2025 5:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

Simultaneously, the UGC also barred the three universities based in Rajasthan from enrolling students in their Ph.D. courses for the next five years.

“The University Grants Commission has taken strict action against the three universities that are found to be compromising the integrity of the Ph.D. degree”, the UGC said in a Public Notice issued today.

University Grants Commission has taken strict action against 3 universities who are found to be compromising the integrity of the Ph.D. degree. These institutions have been barred from admitting new Ph.D. students for the next five years. This is a strong message to all… pic.twitter.com/C3IwU7sIBY — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) January 16, 2025

The three universities against whom the UGC has taken action are: Om Parkash Jogender Singh University, popularly known as OPJS University, Churu, Sunrise University, Alwar and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu.

This is the second time the UGC has taken action against the OPJS University, Churu. The university had faced similar action by the UGC in December 2023 .

