Saudi hospital performs world's 1st robot assisted artificial heart pump implantation

Thursday January 16, 2025 9:58 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image source: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre]

Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has claimed performing the world’s first robotic-assisted implantation of an artificial heart pump.

HeartMate 3, the artificial heart pump, is developed by Abbott - an innovative medical devices and health care solutions provider.

The groundbreaking procedure that marks a significant advancement in medical technology and patient care was performed on a 35-year-old man.

The patient had been hospitalized for 120 days due to advanced heart failure, which had also led to kidney and lung function deterioration.

The procedure was led by Dr. Feras Khaliel, Head of Cardiac Surgery and Director of the hospital’s Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program.

Reduced admission, recovery time

The patient spent only four days in the intensive care unit, a stark contrast to the 26-day average for similar procedures performed with traditional surgical methods.

Recovery time is also expected to be significantly reduced, with discharge anticipated within 10 days instead of the usual 63 days required for conventional interventions.

Dr. Khaliel emphasized the precision and safety of robotic-assisted surgery, noting that the patient experienced no infections or bleeding during or after the operation.

"The patient was amazed at the minimal scarring, reflecting the advanced capabilities of robotic technology," he said.

In 2024, KFSHRC had made headlines by performing the first fully robotic heart transplant in the world and the first fully robotic liver transplant .

The KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings.

Commenting on the King Faisal Hospital's latest achievement, Dr. Bjorn Zoega, Deputy CEO of KFSHRC, said it further solidifies Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in medical innovation.

