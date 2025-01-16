SC suggests clubbing of petitions challenging CLAT 2025

The Supreme Court of India Wednesday January 15, 2025 suggested the seven petitions challenging in various High Courts should be clubbed in one and heard before a single court

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU), comprising as many as 26 representative universities, had conducted CLAT 2025 on Sunday December 01, 2024.

The Consortium had released CLAT answer keys on December 03, 2024 and the result and merit list on December 07, 2024.

The Consortium released the CLAT 2025 result and merit list despite petitions filed in Supreme Court and High Court seeking a stay.

Following this, petitions were filed challenging the CLAT 2025 result and seeking a stay on the CLAT counselling in as many 7 high courts including Punjab & Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bombay, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

A petition challenging CLAT 2025 Answer Keys was also filed in the Supreme Court of India . The Apex Court had however declined to entertain the petition, in turn asking the petitioners to approach to high court.

While hearing the matter on Wednesday January 15, 2025, the SC Bench headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna suggested transferring all matters to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where the first petition was filed.

The SC later dropped idea as Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta preferred Karnataka High Court while some lawyers favoured Delhi High Court which had passed order regarding discrepancies in the answer key of CLAT 2025 question paper.

The SC has now posted the matter for further hearing in the first week of February 2025.



