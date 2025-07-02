Maha FYJC 2025 Admission Round 2: Register Before July 7

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has started online registration for Round 2 of FYJC or Class 11 admission for the year 2025-26

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2025: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has started online registration for Round 2 of FYJC or Class 11 admission for the year 2025-26.

"New students Registration will start from 02/07/2025, 10:00 AM to 07/07/2025, 5:00 PM", the School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra, said in a notification.

The Maharashtra Education Department further said the students who have already registered can edit and lock Part-1 form before the last date.

"Students already registered but not locked Part-1 can edit and lock their Part- 1 before July 07, 2025", the department said.

Maha FYJC Round 2 Allotment

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department started FYJC 2025 Round 2 Registration after releasing the FYJC Round 1 allotment result on its official website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" on June 28, 2025.

The admission confirmation date and schedule for the students allotted seats in FYJC Round 1 was June 30 to July 07, 2025.

The department will publish the details of vacant seats (vacancies) after CAP Round 1 on July 09, 2025, as per the FYJC 2025 Revised Schedule.

The department has not confirmed the date and time of CAP FYJC 2025 Round 2 Allotment result date. But it could be done after July 09, 2025 based on the vacant seats.

Class 11 Admission Process Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The Class 11 intake capacity in Maharashtra is 21,23,040 - including 18,97,526 seat CAP Round Seats and 2,25,514 seats Quota seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

According to the FYJC 2025 Notification, the education department is conducting 4 CAP rounds for admission in Class XI. The seat allotment is done on merit.

Candidates should note that seat allotment under Zero Round and Round 1 have been completed.

