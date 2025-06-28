Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Published

Saturday June 28, 2025 10:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2025: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has released the Class 11 or FYJC 2025 Round 1 allotment result on its official website mahafyjcadmissions.in.

As per the original schedule, the FYJC 2025 or Class 11 round 1 allotment list was supposed to be published on Thursday June 26, 2025.

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra however in a notification on June 26 said the round 1 allotment result will be published on June 30, 2025 .

But, in a sudden turn of events, the School Education and Sports Department published the FYJC Round 1 allotment result today i.e. June 28, 2025.

The students who have been alloted a college should confirm their admission upto July 07, 2025.

"CAP-Round-1 Allotment List and Minority, Management, In-house Quota List are Published on 28-06-2025. Student should visit for admission to thier alloted college from 30-06-2025 upto 07-07-2025 6:00 PM", the department said.

Direct Link to FYJC 2025 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: "mahafyjcadmissions.in". Enter your Application number to find your allotment details Click on Search button Take a prinout for reference

The department has also published the FYJC Round 1 allotment result stream-wise.

FYJC 2025 CAP Round 2

"The vacancy after the FYJC CAP Round 1 will be published on July 09, 2025", the department said.

Students who do not get admission in CAP Round 1, can participate in second round. Option form submission for FYJC 2025 CAP Round 2 will start after July 09, 2025.

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, has decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The intake capacity is 21,23,040 - including 18,97,526 seat CAP Round Seats and 2,25,514 seats Quota seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

