Trump plans to make sending remittances from U.S. costlier

After raking tariff war, the Trump administration now plans to impose a 5% tax on all remittances sent from the United States

Friday May 16, 2025 5:54 PM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

Washington: After raking tariff war, the Trump administration now plans to impose a 5% tax on all remittances sent from the United States.

A Republican fiscal bill titled “The One Big Beautiful Bill” is set to impose a 5% tax on all international remittances made by non-citizens, including Indian H-1B visa holders, L-1 intra-company transferees and even green card holders.

Millions of foreigners working in the United States send hundreds of thousands of dollars to their home countries. India alone received around $32 billion in remittance from the United States in 2023-24, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimate.

This is about 28% of the total $118.7 billion India received in remittances from different countries in 2023-24.

[The writer, Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.