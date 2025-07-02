Zohran Mamdani hits back after Trump threatens to deport him

New York City Mayoral Candidate, Zohran Mamdani, has hit back after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to arrest and deport him from the United States

Wednesday July 2, 2025 8:12 PM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

New York: New York City Mayoral Candidate, Zohran Mamdani, has hit back after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to arrest and deport him from the United States.

In a statement released soon after Trump threatened him, Mamdani said he will not accept intimidation.

In the message posted on X, Zohran Mamdani said Trump’s statements “don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you.

“We will not accept this intimidation”, Zohran Mamdani said.

Zohran Vs Trump

Donald Trump, who had made illegal immigration to U.S. a major poll plank, soon after the U.S. Senate passed his signature “Big Beautiful Bill”, also threw the idea of deporting U.S. citizens.

“We have a lot of bad people … Many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here too”, he said after the U.S. Senate vote.

Threatening to arrest Zohran Mamdani , Trump again called him a communist, and said he may be living in the United States illegally.

Hitting back at Trump, Zohran Mamdani said the U.S. President is threatening him because he “refuses to let ICE terrorize New York City”.

The ICE is Immigration and Customs Enforcement - a federal law enforcement agency under the United States Department of Homeland Security. The ICE actions and forced deportation last month had sparked violent protest in Los Angeles and other cities of California and America.

Zohran also criticized Trump for praising the incumbent New York Mayor, Eric Adams. He said Trump’s praise for Eric Adam highlighted the “urgency of bringing an end to his time in City Hall”.

“At the very moment when MAGA Republicans are attempting to destroy the social safety net, kick millions of New Yorkers off healthcare, and enrich their billionaire donors at the expense of working families, it is a scandal that Eric Adam echoes this President’s division", Zohran said.

Zohran will take on Eric Adam in the Novemer 2025 New York City Mayor elections. Eric Adam and Zohran both are Democrats. But Eric has decided to contest the NYC Mayor election as Independent while Zohran has defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo to become the official Democratic candidate.

Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

