Honor unpacks world record holding Magic V5 foldable phone

Chinese tech manufacturer Honor Thursday unpacked Magic V5 smartphone which, the company claims, holds 8 world records including being the world's thinnest and lightest foldable phone

The book-style foldable smartphone measures 8.8mm in thickness when folded, and gets down to 4.1mm in the unfolded state.

The foldable phone’s 0.18mm ultra-thin high-silicon cell chip strengthens battery performance and supports a thin design, while a 0.014 mm ultra-fine braided aerospace fiber ensures durability without adding much weight.

Specification and Price

Honor, which separated from another Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei in 2020, has fixed the starting price of Magic V5 8,999 yuan ($1,256).

The Honor Magic V5 packs the very latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and ships in three configurations - 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB - and in four colors - Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown. Prices are CNY 8,999 ($1,255/€1,070/£923/INR 107,500), CNY 9,999 ($1,400/€1,186/£1,025/INR 119,500), and CNY 10,999 ($1,535/€1,300/£1,128/INR 131,400), respectively, according to GSMArena.

The cover screen is a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2376x1060 and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Both screens support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone comes with 6,100 mAh battery which supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic V5 Predecessors

Honor entered the foldable phone market launching Magic V in January 2022. When folded, the Magic V measures 72.7mm wide, 14.3mm thick, and had a height of 160.4mm.

The phone manufacturer in October 2023 launched, Magic Vs2 billed thinnest foldable smartphone at the time. Magiv Vs2 was thinner than it predecessor Magic V2 launched in September 2023.

The phones run Honor's Magic UI 6.0 software on top of Android 12.

Honor Magic V5 launched today holds 8 world records spanning multiple aspects.

