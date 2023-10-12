Honor Magic Vs2, Thinnest Foldable Phone So Far, Unpacked

[Video screen grab from Honor Magic Vs2 official teaser.]
Beijing: Leading Chinese smartphone brand Honor Thursday October 12, 2023 unpacked “Honor Magic Vs2” said to be the thinnest ever foldable smartphone available in the market.
Honor had earlier launched Magic V2. While launching Magic V2 on September 01, 2023, Honor claimed it to be the “thinnest yet affordable” foldable phone.
The brand earlier owned by Huawei said Honor Magic Vs2 is thinner than its predecessor Magic V2.
Honor Magic Vs2 was launched at 07:30 PM China Time (05:00 PM IST) today. A teaser of the phone was released two days ago that showed its design and specifications.
Honor Magic Vs2 is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 16GB of RAM, a high-resolution 2K folding display, and swift 66W charging capabilities. When folded, the phone features hinges on one side and a fingerprint scanner on the other, according to Weibo.
The smartphone will run on Magic OS 7.2.
On the backup front, Honor Maic Vs2 is equipped with 5000mAH battery which is certified with 66W wired charging like other Honor Magic V devices.
About the camera setup, Honor Magic Vs2 boasts a trio of lenses, with the primary camera sporting a 50MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.
The leaks also suggest the presence of a ~2.5x portrait lens and a 16mm ultra-wide camera on the rear, further enhancing its photographic capabilities.
Honor Magic Vs2 is undoubtedly lighter and thinner than the Magic V2. In fact, it is even thinner than some standard form factor phones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, etc. But, design wise Honor Magic Vs2 looks no different than a regular smartphone due to its thinness.
If we look at the price, Honor Magic Vs2 is opened at a price tag of $1233 in China plus taxes and other levies.
Honor Magic Vs2 will be available to buyers in China after its launch today. Phone lovers in Europe, India and other countries will have to wait a little longer as was seen in case of Magic V2.
Along with Magic Vs2, the company also launched today Honor Watch 4 Pro.
