Trump's Big Beautiful Bill passes Congress

The U.S. House of Representatives or Congress passed the Trump's signature domestic policy bill, famous as Big Beautiful Bill, with a vote of 218 to 214.

Friday July 4, 2025 2:06 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and House Speaker Mike Johnson. (File image/X)]

The US House of Reprsentatives after Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries set a record for the longest House-floor speech, as he protested the bill as reckless.

The bill, however, sailed through the House due to the support of all but two Republican members.

Two Republicans - Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky joined with the House’s 212 Democrats to oppose the bill.

"VICTORY: The One Big Beautiful Bill Passes U.S. Congress, Heads to President Trump’s Desk", the White House, official residence of the U.S. President, wrote on social media platform X.

The bill was earlier passed by the Senate by the narrowest eve margin of 51 to 50.

Besides cutting health care coverage for millions of Americans, the bill - termed "the most hated piece of legislation" in the U.S. history by critics, also proposes a 5% levy on remittances sent abroad .

The bill also advances a package that would slash taxes, reduce social safety net programs and boost military and immigration enforcement spending while adding $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

"Victory Lap"

Republicans later took a victory lap at a news conference after the House passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, praising their party’s unity.

House Speaker Johnson, who led the Republicans’ efforts, said the bill would go far in reversing what the House speaker said he considered harms done under former President Joe Biden.

“ Everything was an absolute disaster under the Biden-Harris radical, woke, progressive Democrat regime. And we took the best effort that we could in one big, beautiful bill to fix as much of it as we could,” Johnson said.

With the Bill passing - first the Senate and now the Congress, is set to become a law after it is signed by Donald Trump.

