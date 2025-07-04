All eyes on China after Russia recognizes Taliban govt

Russia Thursday became the first country in the world and a UN member to recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan, sparking speculations over China’s next move

July 4, 2025

[Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov (L) meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister in Kabul in April, 2025.]



On Thursday July 03, 2025, Russia accepted the credentials of a new ambassador of Afghanistan in Moscow as part of an ongoing drive to build friendly relations with Afghanistan under Taliban.

“We believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields,” said the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Thursday.

Afghanistan called the Russian move a “brave decision”.

“This brave decision will be an example for others,” Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a video posted on X after meeting with Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian ambassador to Kabul.

All eyes on China

China has not officially recognized the Taliban government. But, it hosts Afghanistan’s ambassador in Beijing . China was also the first country to publicly extend support for the Taliban's government in Afghanistan soon after its formation.

China has welcomed the Russian decision, adding the country aims to “pursue a foreign policy of friendship towards the Afghan people”.

“As a traditional friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, the Chinese side has always believed that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after a 20-year long period, following the hasty withdrawal of American forces from the country - with the last U.S. soldier leaving the country on August 31, 2021 .

Interestingly, Taliban fighters were used by the USA and its allies to fight against Russia.

China, Afghanistan Ties

During the turmoil and war, Chinese embassy in Afghanistan remained operational despite other countries shutting down and calling home their envoys. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao recalled this Friday.

“No matter how the internal or external situation changes in Afghanistan, diplomatic relations between China and Afghanistan have never been interrupted", she said.

“The diplomatic institutions of the two sides in each other’s countries have maintained their normal functioning and have played a positive role in promoting the development of relations between the two countries,” she added.

Along with diplomatic ties, China has also maintained a strong trade relationship with Afghanistan, even wishing to include the country in its signature project CPEC .

