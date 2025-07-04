HC dismisses plea to declare Shahi Idgah Masjid disputed site

In a significant ruling Friday July 04 Allahabad High Court junked a petition to declare Shahi Idgah Masjid located adjacent to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura a disputed site

Lucknow: In a significant ruling Friday July 04 Allahabad High Court junked a petition to declare Shahi Idgah Masjid located adjacent to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura a disputed site.

The petition, filed by Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, representing the Hindu side, said there was no mention of the Mosque in the revenue records nor was there any proof of payment of the municipal taxes.

Therefore, the petitioner said, the term “Shahi Eidgah Masjid” should be replaced with “disputed structure” in court records.

The single bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, which is currently hearing the case, however rejected the petition.

Justice Mishra said based on current facts and the petition, the site cannot be termed disputed at this stage.

Mathura Masjid Controversy

The Mathura Masjid Case, popularly known as Shahi Masjid-Krishna Janmabhoomi case, is decades old.

The case, however, was re-opened with renewed vigour by Hindutva groups after the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Temple was built on the site of Babri Masjid following a Supreme Court order .

The Shahi Idgah mosque, the Hindutva groups claim, was built on Krishna Janmabhoomi on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

Following a petition, Mathura district court had ordered ASI survey of the site. The survey order was stayed by the Supreme Court of India .

