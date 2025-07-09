KEAM 2025 Engg, Pharmacy Category List Published

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its website www.cee.kerala.gov.in the Provisional Category list of candidates who have submitted online application for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy Courses based on their KEAM 2025 score and are eligible for various category / community claims

Wednesday July 9, 2025 2:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

KEAM 2025 Category List: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its website www.cee.kerala.gov.in the Provisional Category list of candidates who have submitted online application for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy Courses based on their KEAM 2025 score and are eligible for various category / community claims.

"The category list has been prepared by including those candidates who have submitted valid documents to prove category/community claims within the stipulated time.

Candidates can view the category list through the link "KEAM-2025– Candidate Portal" by clicking the menu "Category list Provisional", the CEE Kerala said.

KEAM Final Category List

The CEE Kerala had also asked candidated to check their category as mentioned in the list, and report to it in case of any error before 05:00 PM July 10, 2025. It said the final category list will be released on Sunday.

"The final category list after addressing valid complaints, if any, will be published later", the CEE Kerala said.

KEAM 2025 Allotment

Along with final category list, the CEE Kerala will also release the trial allotment of Engineering and Pharmacy admission.

Candidates should note that the CEE Kerala has published category list for Engineering and Pharmacy. Category list for medical will be released later on.

The CEE Kerala had released the KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy results and toppers list on July 03, 2025.

Candidates should note that KEAM Counselling and Seat Allotment will be held based on the rank obtained by the candidates. KEAM Counselling schedule of the year 2025 will be available on the website soon.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.