Fathima, Hadiya, Hisana, Arshad, Sanoobiya among KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Toppers

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2025 Pharmacy (B Pharm) Rank List and toppers’ name and score.

Thursday July 3, 2025 11:52 AM , ummid.com News Network

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala released the KEAM 2025 Pharmacy and Engineering Rank List and Toppers details on Tuesday July 01, 2025.

The KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy was held from April 24 to 28, 2025. It will be followed by entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses.

KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Rank List - Top 10

According to the KEAM Pharmacy Rank List published Tuesday, Anakha Anil is the state topper with a score of 290.0000/300.

Hrishikesh Shenoy and Fathimathu Zahra have respectively secured the 2nd and 3rd ranks in KEAM Pharmacy Merit List 2025, both scoring 290.0000/300 marks.

Besides Fathimathu Zahra, the KEAM Pharmacy Merit List 2025, has names of three more Muslims.

Among them is Hadiya Afnan from Palakkad district who scored 282.2757/300 marks and secured the 6th rank.

Hisana P, Mohammed Arshad and Sanoobiya - all from Malappuram district of Kerala have scored 282.2757/300 marks to secure the 7th, 8th and 9th ranks in the KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Merit List.

Fathimathu Zahra, who stood 3rd in the state merit list is also among female toppers.

KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Rank List - Key Highlights

According to the KEAM 2025 B Pharm Result Data published on the CEE Kerala website, a total of 33,425 candidates - including 25,257 females and 8,168 males, appeared in the Pharmacy entrance exam. Out of them, 27,841 - including 21,606 females and 6,235 males, qualified and included in the rank list.

Thiruvananthapuram is the district topper where a total of 72 candidates are in the first 1000 rank holders followed by Kollam (63 candidates) and Pathanamthitta (17) candidates.

Tope 3 districts from where candidates appeared in KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Top 100 List are Malappuram (51), Kozhikode (10) and Palakkad (8).

After successfully conducting the KEAM 2025 for Engineering and Pharmacy (B Pharm), the CEE Kerala had released the Provisional Answer Keys on April 29, 2025 , and asked candidates to raise objections and challenge answer key before 05:00 PM on May 03, 2025.

Saying it has recieved some objections, the CEE Kerala published on May 9, 2025, KEAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Candidates' Responses (OMR Sheet) on its official website, and is now set to declare the KEAM result.

Candidates should note that KEAM B Pharm Counselling and Seat Allotment will be held based on the rank obtained by the candidates. KEAM Pharmacy Counselling schedule of the year 2025 will be available on the website soon.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala also published Tuesday KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank and Toppers List .

