Fathima, Hadiya, Hisana, Arshad, Sanoobiya among KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Toppers

KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Rank List: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2025 Pharmacy (B Pharm) Rank List and toppers’ name and score.
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala released the KEAM 2025 Pharmacy and Engineering Rank List and Toppers details on Tuesday July 01, 2025.
The KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy was held from April 24 to 28, 2025. It will be followed by entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses.
According to the KEAM Pharmacy Rank List published Tuesday, Anakha Anil is the state topper with a score of 290.0000/300.
Hrishikesh Shenoy and Fathimathu Zahra have respectively secured the 2nd and 3rd ranks in KEAM Pharmacy Merit List 2025, both scoring 290.0000/300 marks.
Besides Fathimathu Zahra, the KEAM Pharmacy Merit List 2025, has names of three more Muslims.
Among them is Hadiya Afnan from Palakkad district who scored 282.2757/300 marks and secured the 6th rank.
Hisana P, Mohammed Arshad and Sanoobiya - all from Malappuram district of Kerala have scored 282.2757/300 marks to secure the 7th, 8th and 9th ranks in the KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Merit List.
Fathimathu Zahra, who stood 3rd in the state merit list is also among female toppers.
Candidates should note that KEAM B Pharm Counselling and Seat Allotment will be held based on the rank obtained by the candidates. KEAM Pharmacy Counselling schedule of the year 2025 will be available on the website soon.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala also published Tuesday KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank and Toppers List.
