KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank List out; Adl, Mahir, Jayyash Among Toppers

KEAM 2025 Rank List: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy Rank List and toppers’ name and score on Tuesday July 01, 2025.
The KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy was held from April 24 to 28, 2025. It will be followed by entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses.
According to the KEAM Engineering Rank List published Tuesday, John Shinoj is the state topper with a score of 588.5773/600.
Hari Kishan Baiju and Akha Biju have respectively secured the 2nd and 3rd rank in KEAM Engineering Merit List 2025, both scoring 588.5773/600 marks.
Three Muslim students of Kerala have also figured in the KEAM 2025 Top List of Engineering.
Among them is Adl Zayaan from Malappuram district who scored 588.5773/600 marks and secured the 4th rank.
Mahir Ali of Kozhijode district of Kerala has scored 584.9304/600 marks to secure the 7th Rank and Jayyash Muhammed of Malappuram district scored 582.0583/600 marks to get the 10th Rank in the KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank List released Tuesday.
Candidates should note that KEAM Counselling and Seat Allotment will be held based on the rank obtained by the candidates. KEAM Counselling schedule of the year 2025 will be available on the website soon.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala also published Tuesday KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Rank and Toppers Lists.
