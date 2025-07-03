KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank List out; Adl, Mahir, Jayyash Among Toppers

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy Rank List and toppers’ name and score on Tuesday July 01, 2025

Thursday July 3, 2025 11:51 AM , ummid.com News Network

KEAM 2025 Rank List: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy Rank List and toppers’ name and score on Tuesday July 01, 2025.

The KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy was held from April 24 to 28, 2025. It will be followed by entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses.

KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank List - Top 10

According to the KEAM Engineering Rank List published Tuesday, John Shinoj is the state topper with a score of 588.5773/600.

Hari Kishan Baiju and Akha Biju have respectively secured the 2nd and 3rd rank in KEAM Engineering Merit List 2025, both scoring 588.5773/600 marks.

Three Muslim students of Kerala have also figured in the KEAM 2025 Top List of Engineering.

Among them is Adl Zayaan from Malappuram district who scored 588.5773/600 marks and secured the 4th rank.

Mahir Ali of Kozhijode district of Kerala has scored 584.9304/600 marks to secure the 7th Rank and Jayyash Muhammed of Malappuram district scored 582.0583/600 marks to get the 10th Rank in the KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank List released Tuesday.

KEAM 2025 Rank List - Key Highlights

According to the KEAM 2025 Result Data published on the CEE Kerala website, a total of 86,549 candidates - including 41,895 females and 44,654 males, appeared in the entrance exam. Out of them, 76,3230 - including 38,049 females and 38,181 males, qualified and 67,505 candidates are included in the rank list. Of them, 33,555 are females and 33,950 are males.

Thiruvananthapuram is the district topper where a total of 98 candidates are in the first 1000 rank holders followed by Kollam (50 candidates) and Pathanamthitta (18) candidates.

In terms of qualifying exams, a maximum 47,175 are from HSE Kerala followed by 18,284 AISSCE (CBSE), 1,415 ISCE and 631 from other boards.

Tope 3 districts from where candidates appeared in KEAM 2025 Engineering Top 100 List are Ernakulum (20), Kozhikode (14) and Malappuram (14).

After successfully conducting the KEAM 2025 for Engineering and Pharmacy (B Pharm), the CEE Kerala had released the Provisional Answer Keys on April 29, 2025 , and asked candidates to raise objections and challenge answer key before 05:00 PM on May 03, 2025.

, and asked candidates to raise objections and challenge answer key before 05:00 PM on May 03, 2025. Saying it has recieved some objections, the CEE Kerala published on May 9, 2025, KEAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Candidates' Responses (OMR Sheet) on its official website, and is now set to declare the KEAM result.

Candidates should note that KEAM Counselling and Seat Allotment will be held based on the rank obtained by the candidates. KEAM Counselling schedule of the year 2025 will be available on the website soon.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala also published Tuesday KEAM 2025 Pharmacy Rank and Toppers Lists .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.