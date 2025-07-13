Iga Swiatek Lifts Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Trophy

Sunday July 13, 2025 11:50 AM , ummid.com News Network

Wimbledon: World No 8 Iga Swiatek Saturday defeated Amanda Anisimova to lift Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Trophy in the final match that ended in a double bagel.

Amanda Anisimova, who ranks 13, had promised a tough fight and competitive match as she had reached the final defeating No 1 Seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. The match, however, ended in less than one hour, and in double bagel with the score reading 6-0, 6-0.

What is double bagel in tennis?

A double bagel in tennis is when a player wins a set without losing a game. Double bagel in when the player wins two sets without losing a game. There is also a triple bagel and it happens in 5-set match when a player wins in straight sets without losing a game.

What's morem, Swiatek won the Wimbledon Women's Singles Trophy Saturday, reaching another record of winning 18 successive games.

Swiatek defeated Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in her semifinal 6-2, 6-0, winning the second set without dropping a game. She continued that form into the Wimbledon final Saturday as, astonishingly, she did not allow Anisimova to get onto the scoreboard in the hour they spent on court.

Highlights

Only twice before has a women's grand-slam singles final ended in one player winning 18 straight games.

The only previous time during the Open Era (Since 1968) was in the French Open final of 1988, when the great Steffi Graf beat Natasha Zvereva. Prior to that, Dorothea Lambert-Chambers defeated Dora Boothby without dropping a game at the Wimbledon championships of 1911, according to Sporting News.

Saturday's Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova face-off ended in just 58 minutes.

Interestingly, Swiatek was the first player to win the final of a WTA 1000 tournament with a double bagel, beating former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in Rome in 2021.

Meanwhile, 2024 Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to take on Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final Sunday. Alcaraz is eying the 3rd consecutive Wimbledon title when he faces the world no 1 at Centre Court.

