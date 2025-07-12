Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 3rd Consecutive Title

2024 Wimbledon Men's Champion, Carlos Alcaraz, is eyeing 3rd consecutive title at Centre Court in Wimbledon Sunday July 13, 2025

Saturday July 12, 2025 8:57 PM , ummid.com News Network

2024 Wimbledon Men's Champion, Carlos Alcaraz, is eyeing 3rd consecutive title at Centre Court in Wimbledon Sunday July 13, 2025.

The Spaniard, who ranks World No 2, will face Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final. J Sinner is World No 1 Tennis player as per the ATP rankings updated every Monday.

There were speculations that Sinner may pull out of the final match Sunday due to injuries. He, however, said he is fit and ready to take on Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated world no 5 Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon Semi Final to reach the finals.

On the other hand, J Sinner defeated the legendary Novak Djokovic to reach Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Singles Final.

Highlights

Novak Djokovic was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Men’s Singles Final at Wimbledon – the latter’s second consecutive victory. The two had also clashed in the 2023 Wimbledon singles finals when the 5-set thriller ended in the favour of Carlos Alcaraz .

By winning two consecutive finals at the age of 21 years, 70 days in 2024, Carlos Alcaraz became the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the Men’s Singles Title at Wimbledon in back-to-back editions, after Boris Becker (18 years, 227 days, 1985-86) and Bjorn Borg (21 years, 26 days, 1976-77).

He is now one win away from becoming the 5th man in the Open Era to clinch three consecutive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Djokovic.

Bjorn Borg is also so far the youngest player to lift the Singles Trophy at Wimbledon consecutively three times. Carlos Alcaraz could be the next if he defeats Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.