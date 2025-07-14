Bitcoin trading at all time highs

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin surged past the $1,23,000 milestone for the first time on Monday July 14, 2025.

Monday July 14, 2025 9:02 PM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: Cryptocurrency Bitcoin surged past the $1,23,000 milestone for the first time on Monday July 14, 2025.

The leading cryptocurrency Monday went up to $1,23,236.28 before settling at its highest ever value of $121,790.77, according to TradingView.

Bitcoin Value Timeline

Bitcoin was launched on January 03, 2009 but started becoming familiar in 2010 when it valued barely $0.1.

A look at the Bitcoin value timeline shows, it crossed $1 value mark in August 2011, $100 mark two years later, $1,000 mark in 2017, and $10,000 in the same year.

With the latest surge in the Bitcoin price, its market capitalisation reached at $2.41 trillion, up 1.68 per cent, with trading volumes at $173.69 billion, up 287.91 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap data.

CoinMarketCap also reported an all time high Bitcoin price of $123,091.61 today about 7 hours ago.

Prices of other cryptocurrencies too surge

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, jumped 3.28 per cent to $3,075.16, with market cap at $365.72 billion and trade volume at $29.60 billion, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin’s surge is driven by longer-term institutional buyers and this will propel it to $125,000 in the next month or two, according to market analysts.

“Institutional demand remains a major driver, with US Bitcoin ETFs surpassing $50 billion in net inflows to date. BlackRock alone holds over $65 billion in BTC, while corporate treasuries continue to accumulate,” said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman, CIFDAQ.

Crypto Week

Back in 2024 , Bitcoin crossed the $100,000 value mark, marking a massive recovery from this year’s low of $38,505.

The Bitcoin crossed the historic milestone of $100,000, after U.S. President Election promised to provide what he called “friendly regulatory environment” for cryptocurrencies.

The latest surge in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is reported ahead of Crypto Week. The week will see the US House of Representatives debate three industry-friendly bills that are likely to provide cryptocurrencies with the US regulatory framework that crypto insiders have long demanded.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.