Karnataka UGNEET 2025: Document Verification Dates Published

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the document verification schedule for the students who have registered for Karnataka UG NEET 2025 Counseling underway for admission in Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses

Monday July 14, 2025 12:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGNEET 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the document verification schedule for the students who have registered for Karnataka UG NEET 2025 Counseling underway for admission in Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had earlier opened the fresh registration link for medical students who could not register last time. The document verification schedule released now is for these newly registered candidates.

Karnataka UGNEET 2025 Document Verification Schedule

According to the KEA UGNEET 2025 Document Verification schedule, the process will take place based on the NEET UG 2025 rank of the candidates on July 18 and 19, 2025.

The document verification of candidates having NEET UG 2025 rank from 1 to 300,000 will be done on July 18 from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm. Those having rank from 300,001 to 600,000 should verify their documents from 2.00 pm onwards on the same day.

The document verification of candidates having NEET UG 2025 rank from 600,001 to 10,00,000 will be done on July 19 from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm. Those having rank from 10,00,001 till the last rank should verify their documents from 2.00 pm onwards on the same day.

Candidates having special category certificates should submit their document on July 17, 2025. Medical examination of candidates and Kannada language test for the newly registered students will also be held on July 17, 2025, the Karnataka UGNEET 2025 document verification schedule says.

KEA UGNEET 2025 Option Entry

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), meanwhile, has also published UGNEET 2025 Option Entry guide.

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the option, choice and preference submitted by the candidates. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully read the seat matrix before filling option form.

The KEA will publish UGNEET 2025 Allotment schedule in due course. Before that it will make active option entry link.

KEA UGNEET Roll Number Enrollment

The candidates who have already registered can enroll their roll numbers to proceed further in the medical and dental admission counselling.

For this, candidates will be required to use the link provided on the website marked as "UGNEET 2025 NEET Roll Number Enrollment Link".

The KEA had earlier also published on its website list of documents to be produced for NRI candidates.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2025 on April 16 and 17, 2025. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 15, 2025. The UGCET 2025 Karnataka result was announced on May 24, 2025.

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2025 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2025 counselling.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.