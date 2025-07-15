Kaaba to be in direct alignment with Sun today – Significance

The Holy City Makkah will experience the second and final direct alignment of the Sun over the Holy Kaaba for 2025 today i.e. Tuesday June 15, 2025

Makkah al Mukarramah: The Holy City Makkah will experience the second and final direct alignment of the Sun over the Holy Kaaba for 2025 today i.e. Tuesday June 15, 2025.

Solar Zenith

This astronomical event, known as the Solar Zenith, occurs twice a year and exemplifies the precision of the cosmic system.



President of the Jeddah Astronomy Society Eng. Majed Abu Zahra explained that Solar Zenith occurs as the Sun moves southward from the Tropic of Cancer.

At 12:27 PM Makkah time (9:27 AM GMT) Tuesday, the Sun will be directly above Makkah's meridian at an elevation angle of approximately 89.5 degrees, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During this moment, the shadow of the Kaaba will disappear, and surrounding vertical objects will cast virtually no shadows, coinciding with the Dhuhr (noon) call to prayer.

Astronomical Significance

Solar Zenith creates a striking spectacle that merges scientific accuracy with natural beauty, as the Sun's rays fall vertically on a specific point on Earth.

Abu Zahra explained that this alignment happens twice a year for Holy Kaaba — in late May and mid-July, when the Sun passes directly over Makkah's latitude of 21.4° North.

This phenomenon results from the Earth's axial tilt of 23.5 degrees, causing the Sun's apparent movement throughout the year.

Its astronomical significance lies in its ability to determine the Qibla direction accurately from anywhere in the world without modern tools.

Additionally, this alignment presents a rare opportunity to study atmospheric refraction and its effects on the sun's apparent position, particularly as it approaches the zenith.

