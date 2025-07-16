Hanzala Gaza Aid Ship: A Symbol, A Message

Wednesday July 16, 2025 1:20 AM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

Departure of the Hanzala Ship from Sicily, Italy

When those who claim to be civilised and enlightened choose silence in the face of oppression, and when, intoxicated by power, they ignore the cries of the helpless, that is the moment when people of conscience step forward and reveal the true face of humanity.

Such brave and aware individuals have emerged from Europe, not as representatives of any government, nor under the protection of any army; but as genuine voices of humanity. Under the banner of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a group of 15 determined individuals set sail from the port of Sicily, Italy, on Sunday, 13th July 2025, heading for Gaza: a land facing blockade from Zionist State Israel for the past 17 years.

This is not merely a ship; it is a beacon of hope for Gaza’s besieged children, its wounded, its widows, and its sick. It is a message of humanity, a declaration of solidarity with the oppressed and a sharp reminder to a world whose conscience remains asleep.

A Symbol, A Message

This is not the first ship to set sail for Gaza. Previously, a vessel named Madleen undertook a similar journey. The ship now departing is named Handala - written as Hanzalah in Arabic but read as Handalah.

For our readers, Hanzala is far from ordinary. It is the name of a symbolic figure created by renowned Palestinian artist and resistance cartoonist Naji Salim Hussein Al-Ali (1937–1987). Hanzala is depicted as a ten-year-old boy who first appeared in 1969 in a political magazine published in Kuwait.

In his early portrayals, Hanzala faced the viewer. But after 1973, he turned his back to the world and clasped his hands behind him, a posture that became his defining trademark and the signature of Naji Al-Ali’s artwork.

Over the time, Hanzala emerged as a beloved and defiant icon across the Arab world, particularly among Palestinians. He came to represent the pain, helplessness and unyielding resilience of the Palestinian people.

Though silent, his silence is a cry of protest in itself. Hanzala is associated with 5th June 1967, the day marking the beginning of the Arab world’s defeat in the Six-Day War. According to Naji Al-Ali, Hanzala reflects the weakness, defeatism and indifference of Arab regimes that have either remained silent on the Palestinian issue or have succumbed to self-interest.

Even today, Hanzala remains a powerful metaphor of Palestinian resistance, public awareness and protest against global apathy. He is not only a reminder of the plight of the Palestinian people; but also a biting satire on the inaction of the Arab and Muslim world.

His image, appearing on posters, in protests, on walls and across social media, has become a silent yet potent symbol of defiance, standing eye-to-eye with the oppressor on behalf of the oppressed. His back remains turned, for he is not addressing the spectators, but those who choose to act.

Hanzala continues to remind us that a nation which awakens the spirit of resistance in the innocent eyes of its children can never be defeated by the corridors of power.

Today, a group of courageous Europeans has chosen to name their maritime mission after this enduring symbol. This mission sets sail to aid those in Gaza who are clinging to life in the shadow of death. It is a journey of compassion, meant to soothe wounds and fulfill a fundamental duty of humanity.

Those Aboard the Ship

Like the earlier humanitarian vessel Madleen, this ship too carries human rights activists from various European countries. They represent no government, nor do they serve any organization’s agenda; yet they sail under the banner of humanity.

On board, they carry food supplies, medicines, infant formula, clothing and medical equipment: all intended to provide some relief to the besieged and suffering people of Gaza. But the true strength of these European activists lies not in the aid they carry, but in the deep compassion that burns in their hearts.

It is this very compassion that has drawn them from the shores of Europe to the coast of Gaza. These individuals deserve our sincerest gratitude. From the depths of our hearts, we thank each and every one of them.

Before Hanzala: The Madleen

Earlier this year, on 1st June 2025, a humanitarian vessel named Madleen set sail for Gaza. Like the Hanzala, it carried food, medicine and other aid supplies as part of a humanitarian mission. However, shortly after entering international waters, it was intercepted and seized by the Israeli navy in an aggressive operation.

Aboard the Madleen were 11 human rights activists, including the renowned Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg. The group represented a range of countries, including Turkey, Ireland, Germany, France and Brazil. These individuals were not simply detained, actually they were abducted by Israeli forces.

The incident was a blatant violation of international law and a disgraceful affront to humanitarian values. It drew widespread attention in the global media, resonating all the way to the White House. In response, the U.S. President made a sarcastic remark about Thunberg, saying:

“She’s a young, angry person. I don’t know, if it’s real anger, it’s hard to believe, actually. But I saw what happened. She’s certainly different. Anger management. I thing she has to go to an angry management class. That is my primary recommendation for her.”

Thunberg also laughed off criticism from US President Donald Trump saying, “I think the world needs a lot more young angry women to be honest, especially with everything going on right now.”

All This Happened, And Yet...

All of this has already happened, yet the collective conscience of the world remains fast asleep. Still, the mission of the Madleen was a noble and meaningful effort, one that must not be abandoned, but repeated again and again.

As long as Gaza remains under siege and its people continue to suffer, such missions must continue to echo across the seas. It is with this same spirit that a group of brave Europeans has once again taken to the sea.

This time, the humanitarian vessel has been named Hanzala, in the hope of completing the journey left unfinished by Madleen. While Madleen carried Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament, Hanzala’s delegation includes two MEPs: Emma Fourreau and Gabrielle Cithla. Speaking about the mission, Cithla stated:

"This mission is for the children of Gaza to break the humanitarian blockade and to give voice again to what is now a silenced genocide.”

She further stated:

“We hope to reach Gaza, but if we don’t, it will once again be proof of Israel’s violations of international law.”

A Question for the Champions of Global Peace

When the Israeli navy attacks peace missions in international waters, why does the United Nations fall silent?

When humanitarian ships carrying aid and compassion are branded as threats or acts of terrorism, where do the global defenders of human rights disappear?

If there are still some voices of conscience alive in Europe, then for how long will the leaders of the Muslim world continue to remain mute and deaf?

The Next Stop: A Test of Resolve

The Hanzala’s next stop is the southern Italian port of Gallipoli, where additional human rights activists from France will join the mission. From there, the flotilla will head out to open sea, aiming to cover nearly 1,800 kilometers to enter Gaza’s territorial waters. The question remains: If Israeli forces intervene once again, will the Muslim world remain silent spectators?

Will the United Nations, the European Union, and other international bodies once again limit themselves to mere formal condemnation?

This ship is more than just a vessel. It is a symbol, a message. It signifies the living conscience of those aboard whose hearts still beat with compassion.

Those who witness it will understand that action for the oppressed has become unavoidable. For those whose consciences are dead, even this sight will have no effect.

If the ship reaches Gaza, it will be a victory for humanity. And even if it is stopped, it will have succeeded in breaking the paralysis of silence.

Questions from the Activists Aboard Hanzala

Hanzala is not just a reflection of the Palestinian people; it is a living mirror of the entire Muslim Ummah. The activists aboard pose some hard questions to us: Are we truly awake? Is there still life left in our souls? Do our hearts still burn with the same zeal, honour and brotherhood that bind us together? Where are the justice-loving people around the world? Where are the leaders and rulers of the Arab nations? What are the neighboring countries of Palestine and their peoples doing?

The Glorious Qur’an speaks: “What has happened to you that you do not fight in the way of Allah, and for the oppressed among men, women and children who say, “Our Lord, take us out from this town whose people are cruel, and make for us a supporter from Your own, and make for us a helper from Your own.” (An-Nisa: 75)

[The writer, Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi, works for Moon Rays Trust School, Zambia, Africa.]



