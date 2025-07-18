DME MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Published



Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in NEET UG Counselling Date and Schedule 2025 conducted for admission in medical courses MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2025-26

According to the admission notification released Friday, Online Registration and Application for DME MP NEET UG Round 1 will start through the official portal on July 21, 2025.

The last date of application for Madhya Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling has been fixed as July 29, 2025.

MP NEET UG 2025 Merit List

The Department will publish on July 30, 2025 the Merit List of students who have registered for DME MP NEET UG Counselling conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.

Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2025 Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on July 28, 2025.

Candidates are advised to properly study the seat matrix before proceeding for option and choice filling. This is required because the seat allotment will be done based on the choices and options submitted and locked by the candidates.

MP NEET UG 2025 Allotment List

According to the medical and dental counselling schedule released Friday, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2025 First Round on August 06, 2025.

Students who are allotted seats in First Round will be required to confirm their admission from August 07 to 11, 2025.

The allotment list will be published in PDF and can be downloaded easily.

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: July 21 to 29, 2025 upto 12:00 midnight

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: July 28, 2025

Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: July 30, 2025

Publication of State Merit List: July 30, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: July 31 to August 04, 2025

Allotment of First Round: August 06, 2025

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 07 to 11, 2025

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 07 to 16, 2025 upto 07:00 PM

Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.

After paying the registration fee, candidate will be able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.

