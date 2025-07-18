DME MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Published

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling 2025: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in NEET UG Counselling Date and Schedule 2025 conducted for admission in medical courses MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2025-26.
According to the admission notification released Friday, Online Registration and Application for DME MP NEET UG Round 1 will start through the official portal on July 21, 2025.
The last date of application for Madhya Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling has been fixed as July 29, 2025.
The Department will publish on July 30, 2025 the Merit List of students who have registered for DME MP NEET UG Counselling conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.
Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2025 Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on July 28, 2025.
Candidates are advised to properly study the seat matrix before proceeding for option and choice filling. This is required because the seat allotment will be done based on the choices and options submitted and locked by the candidates.
According to the medical and dental counselling schedule released Friday, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2025 First Round on August 06, 2025.
Students who are allotted seats in First Round will be required to confirm their admission from August 07 to 11, 2025.
The allotment list will be published in PDF and can be downloaded easily.
Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee, candidate will be able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
