8 key bills lined up for 2025 Monsoon Session

Eight key bills are lined up for introduction during the Monsoon Session which starts Monday July 21, 2025

Saturday July 19, 2025 7:02 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will start on July 21 and continue till August 21, 2025.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament this year will have a total of 21 sittings.

"No sittings will take place between August 12 to 18, 2025", the Sansad TV said.

"Eight key bills are lined up for introduction, consideration and passing", it said.

Bills Listed for Monsoon Session 2025

The eight bills listed for the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament are:

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025: The Bill seeks to amend the Manipur Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 to avoid repugnancy with the Central Act. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025: The Bill seeks to foster ease of doing business and to promote ease of living. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment Bill 2025: The Bill seeks to include IIM Guwahati at Srl No 22 in the Schedule of the Act. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025: The Bill proposes certain amendments to tax laws. The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025: The Bill is aimed at protecting and maintaining geological heritage sites and relics of national importance. It seeks to empower the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to declare such sites, take possession of relics, and prohibit construction within a certain radius. The bill also aims to facilitate geological studies, education, research, and tourism related to these sites The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025: The Bill proposes to streamline mining operations and encourage private sector involvement, particularly in the exploration and mining of critical minerals. It focuses on simplifying procedures for issuing mining leases, aligning them with the needs of private companies, and promoting exploration of deep-seated and critical minerals. The National Sports Governance Bill 2025: The bill proposes the establishment of a regulatory board to oversee National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring adherence to good governance, financial, and ethical standards. The bill also proposes the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions to promote transparency and cut down litigation. The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025: The Bill aims to align the definitions and provisions of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, with the World Anti-Doping Agency Code and international best practices, and to ensure the independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has called a meeting to reach a consensus on issues that they would raise to corner the government during Parliament's Monsoon Session and convey a message of unity. The meeting will be held online Saturday.



