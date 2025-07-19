AMU introduces advanced TB test Cy-Tb



The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University has launched the Cy-deTb test, a novel tool for latent Tuberculosis (TB) infection detection, popularly known as Cy-Tb test

The move aligns with the guidelines of the Government of India and is a significant step towards strengthening the national fight against Tuberculosis (TB).

"The Cy-Tb test is now available free of cost for high-risk patients at OPD-15 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on all working days", Prof Mohammad Shameem, Chairperson, Department of Chest and Tuberculosis, JNMC, said.

"This initiative aims to detect and prevent the progression of latent TB to active disease in vulnerable populations", he added.

What is Cy-Tb Test?

The Cy-Tb test is a next-generation skin test designed to identify infection by Mycobacterium tuberculosis with higher accuracy, particularly in individuals vaccinated with BCG or those with weakened immune systems.

Unlike the traditional Mantoux test, which may produce false positives due to prior BCG vaccination, the Cy-Tb test uses specific antigens – ESAT-6 and CFP-10 – that are not present in the BCG vaccine, enhancing specificity and sensitivity.

“This test is a game-changer in early TB detection, especially for immuno-compromised patients or those with conditions such as HIV or diabetes,” said Dr. Nafees A. Khan from the Department.

“However, it is important to note that the Cy-Tb test is a screening tool, and a positive result must be followed by further diagnostic evaluations such as chest X-rays or sputum analysis to confirm active disease", he added.

Test Procedure

The procedure involves a simple intradermal injection, with the site reaction assessed after 48-72 hours. An induration (raised area) of 5mm or more typically indicates TB infection.

With India continuing its mission to eliminate tuberculosis under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), the introduction of the Cy-Tb test at JNMC reaffirms the institution’s commitment to public health innovation and early intervention.

By targeting latent infections, the initiative will contribute significantly to breaking the transmission chain and protecting high-risk populations.

The JNMC team encourages eligible patients to avail themselves of this free-of-cost, advanced diagnostic service, marking a major leap in AMU’s contribution to TB control and elimination efforts.

