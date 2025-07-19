Meet Yash Kumar, Trending after ChatGPT Agent launch



Yash Kumar, a Member of Technical Staff at OpenAI, is trending after the launch of ChatGPT latest iteration 'ChatGPT Agent' Friday July 18, 2025.

[Yash Kumar (L) with OpenAI Chief Sam Altman, Casey Chu, Isa Fulford and Zhiqing Sun giving demonstration of ChatGPT Agents.]

OpenAI Friday launched ChatGPT latest iteration 'ChatGPT Agent' that the Microsoft funded tech giant said can act even in your absence besides doing a lot more than its earlier versions.

"A Virtual Computer"

While announcing the launch of ChatGPT Agent, OpenAI said it is a unified agentic system combining Operator’s action-taking remote browser, deep research’s web synthesis, and ChatGPT’s conversational strengths.

“ChatGPT can now do work for you using its own computer, handling complex tasks from start to finish”, OpenAI said in a blog post Friday July 18, 2025.

The ChatGPT Agents can make suggestions based on appointments, create complex spreadsheets, and can also plan and order daily household items.

“You can now ask ChatGPT to handle requests like ‘look at my calendar and brief me on upcoming client meetings based on recent news,’ ‘plan and buy ingredients to make Japanese breakfast for four’, and ‘analyze three competitors and create a slide deck’”, OpenAI said.

“ChatGPT will intelligently navigate websites, filter results, prompt you to log in securely when needed, run code, conduct analysis, and even deliver editable slideshows and spreadsheets that summarize its findings”, it added.

The Brains Behind ChatGPT Agent

The ChatGPT Agent team comprised of Yash Kumar, Casey Chu, Isa Fulford, and Zhiqing Sun besides OpenAI Chief Sam Altman.

Yash Kumar - Project Lead and a Member of Technical Staff at OpenAI, is an alumnus of International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad (B.Tech. in Computer Science). He had earlier worked with Google for around 8 years.

Before joining Google, Yash Kumar had served as Head of Engineering at Scratch, and as a Director at DoorDash. Yash joined OpenAI in November 2023.

Yash is billed as the "Indian‑origin Engineer behind ChatGPT Agent" and is trending in the social media space in India after the launch of ChatGPT Agent Friday.

Other team Members

Among the other team members, Casey Chu - a Researcher at OpenAI, is an alumnus of Stanford University and Harvey Mudd College.

Zhiqing Sun - Research Scientist on post training research team at OpenAI, was pursuing Ph.D in Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University’s Language Technologies Institute (LTI), is an alumnus of Peking University.

Isa Fulford holds an MSc in Computer Science and a BS in Mathematical & Computational Science from Stanford University, graduating with Honors and Distinction. She is currently part of post training research at OpenAI and Member of Technical Staff.

Isa earlier led the development of Deep Research, an advanced ChatGPT agent capable of simulating human-level research.

