Southeast Asia’s 1st fully driverless Robobus starts operations

WeRide has launched Southeast Asia's first fully driverless Robobus at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore

Saturday July 19, 2025 2:58 PM , Technology Desk

Singapore: WeRide has launched Southeast Asia's first fully driverless Robobus at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore.

The autonomous vehicle (AV) which runs without a safety officer on board, was thrown open for visitors at RWS Singapore Thursday July 17, 2025 following extensive testing and safety assessments of its remote operations and on-road performance.

Simultaneously, WeRide secured the necessary approval from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) to offer fully autonomous rides to the public.

"This achievement comes after a year of safe service since June 2024, during which the Robobus transported tens of thousands of passengers within RWS and completed thousands of autonomous trips", the company said.

"A Groundbreaking Milestone"

Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide, has termed the driverless Robobus launch a groundbreaking milestone for WeRide and the future of mobility in Southeast Asia.

"Deploying the region's first fully driverless Robobus demonstrates that our vehicles are safe, reliable, and ready to transform public transportation at scale", she said.

"We value Singapore's strong regulatory support and our close collaboration with local partners in making this launch possible, reflecting our global approach to working with progressive governments to bring autonomous driving technology into real-world operations,” she said.

RWS Key Points Connected via Robobus

WeRide’s Robobus connects key points within RWS, including Equarius Hotel, Hotel Michael, Hotel Ora, and The Galleria, on a fixed 12-minute loop.

Before obtaining approval to offer fully driverless rides, it had been operating as Singapore’s first autonomous bus without a steering wheel and pedals on public roads, with a safety officer on board.

Since launch, the Robobus has maintained a zero-incident safety record, supported by an integrated setup of LIDARs, cameras, and sensors capable of detecting obstacles over 200 meters away within 360 degrees.

Singapore plans to integrate autonomous vehicles (AVs) into the national public transport network by the end of 2025, with fully driverless solutions like WeRide’s Robobus expected to deliver strong mobility value, the country's Acting Minister for Transport, Jeffrey Siow, said last month.

WeRide has also established a dedicated R&D center in Singapore, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), to advance AV innovation and deployment capabilities.

“AV technology is an exciting development that has the potential to shape the future of mobility. WeRide is an example of how AV companies can partner with Singapore to undertake AV trials and R&D, and create new jobs such as software development engineers, machine learning engineers and data scientists. We continue to welcome interest from companies to partner with us in driving AV innovation,” said Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, EDB.

