Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince' dies after 20 years in coma



Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal, widely known as ‘Sleeping Prince’ in Saudi Arabia, died Saturday July 19, 2025 after 20 years in coma

Sunday July 20, 2025 12:34 PM , ummid.com News Network

Riyadh: Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal, widely known as ‘Sleeping Prince’ in Saudi Arabia, died Saturday July 19, 2025 after 20 years in coma. He was 36.

The death of Prince Alwaleed has been confirmed by his father Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud.

“With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. May Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today", Prince Khaled wrote on X quoting a verse from Holy Quran.

Prince Alwaleed was in coma since 2005 after he was severely injured in a traffic accident in London. The Prince was just 15 at the time of the car accident during his studies at a military college in London, United Kingdom.

The Saudi Royal remained under close medical supervision for almost 20 years, never regaining consciousness despite brief episodes of limited movement that offered fleeting moments of hope, Saudi Gazette reported.

Prince Khaled's unwavering faith in Allah

His father Prince Khaled firmly resisted removing life support throughout this period, expressing unwavering faith that life and death rest solely in the hands of Allah, The Almighty.

His son's condition attracted immense sympathy across the Kingdom and beyond, with millions closely following his story over the years.

Prince Alwaleed’s prolonged medical struggle came to an end with the announcement of his death on Saturday, closing a chapter that deeply touched the hearts of many.

Announcing his eldest son's death, Prince Khaled Al Saud said his funeral prayers will be held today i.e. Sunday July 20, 2025 at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, following Asr prayer.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.