Telegram founder says he fathered 106 children

Saturday June 21, 2025 0:16 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Telegaram founder, Pavel Durov, with his supposed girlfriend Juli VaVilovaa in Paris, France in a file image.]

Founder and CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, said he is the biological father of over 106 children, who will inherit his fortune.

The Russia born billionaire also said he plans to divide his entire fortune among these children.

Pavel Durov's fortune is estimated at over $17 billion.

In an interview with French magazine Le Point, Durov, 40, said he is the biological father of at least 106 children.

Durov said six of them were conceived naturally with three different partners, and the remaining 100-plus were born in 12 countries following anonymous sperm donations he began 15 years ago.

Why Pavel Durov fathered so many children?

In reply to a question why he fathered so many children, the tech tycoon said he “started donating sperm 15 years ago” at a clinic to help his friend.

Later on, he was informed that “more than 100 babies had been conceived this way in 12 countries”, he said.

In a post shared on Telegram last year, Durov had said a doctor told him that it was his “civic duty” to donate his “high quality donor material”.

The billionaire said he does not differentiate between his "legal children" and those who were conceived with the sperm he donated.

“They are all my children and will all have the same rights! I don’t want them to tear each other apart after my death,” CNN quoted Durov as saying.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes, Durov’s net worth ranges between $13.9 billion and $17.1 billion. This would translate to an inheritance of roughly $131 million to $161 million per child, based on current estimates.

