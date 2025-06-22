OIC reiterates ‘strong support’ for Iran

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) while slamming the Israeli aggression, Saturday June 21, 2025 reiterated its support and solidarity for Iran

Istanbul: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) while slamming the Israeli aggression, Saturday June 21, 2025 reiterated its support and solidarity for Iran.

The OIC had earlier criticized Israel for attacking Iran unprovoked on June 13, 2025, and has repeatedly slammed the Israeli genocide of Palestinias in Gaza.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha reiterated the organisation's condemnation of the Israeli attacks on Iran and the Gaza Strip while addressing the opening session of the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul Saturday.

The 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is held amidst the ongoing Iran-Israel war started more than a week ago when Israel launched airstrikes on Iran killing a number of civilians, scientists and army commanders.

The Israeli attacks on Iran came even as the former was in talks with the United States to resolve the issues related to nuclear weapons.

"Record Participation"

[Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, at the OIC Summit in Türkiye]

The Turkish metropolis, Istanbul, is hosting the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers under the theme “The OIC in a Transforming World.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the largest body of the Muslim countries, is also holding a Special Session at the request of Iran with the participation of all members to discuss arising after Israeli aggression.

The number of participants at the OIC Meet is anticipated to reach around 1,000, marking a record high level attendance compared to previous sessions. Heads of delegation from participating countries include 43 ministers and five deputy ministers.

In addition to representatives from OIC-affiliated institutions, the meeting will also see high-level participation from nearly 30 international organizations, including the UN, Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council, Black Sea Economic Cooperation, Developing Eight (D-8), Economic Cooperation Organization, Organization of Turkic States, International Organization for Migration, and the World Trade Organization, according to Anadolu Agency.

“Netanyahu biggest obstacle to regional peace”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his keynote speech at the OIC Summit said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the “biggest obstacle to regional peace”.

He said that Israeli attacks on Iran right before a new round of nuclear talks with the United States aimed to sabotage the negotiations.

Addressing the diplomats during a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Erdogan urged countries with influence over Israel not to listen to its “poison” and to seek a solution to the fighting via dialogue without allowing a wider conflict.

“Israeli attacks on Iran show that his government and Netanyahu do not want any issues or any matters to be solved diplomatically,” said Erdogan.

“Netanyahu’s Zionist ambitions have no other purpose than to drag our region and … the whole world into a big disaster,” he added.

Erdogan also accused the Western leaders of providing “unconditional support” to Israel. He said Turkiye would not allow borders in the Middle East to be redrawn “in blood”, according to Al Jazeera.

“It is vital for us to show more solidarity to end Israel’s banditry – not only in Palestine but also in Syria, in Lebanon and in Iran,” he told the OIC Istanbul Summit.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, thanked the OIC for standing with Iran.

"Iran is deeply grateful for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) expression of full and unequivocal support in the face of the Israeli regime’s aggression", he said.

"While the West has turned a blind eye to Israel's atrocities - not just against Iran, but against Muslims across the region, there is unprecedented outrage and a groundswell of solidarity in the Islamic world", he said.

"The West, having totally lost its moral compass, should take note", he said.

