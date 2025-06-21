TN Paramedical Degree Admission 2025: Apply Before July 7

The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has opened the application window for admission in Paramedical Degree Courses for the year 2025-26

Candidates who have cleared the qualifying exam and now wants to pursue the Paramedical Degree Courses run by the colleges under the Tamil Nadu state government should note that the online registration has started from June 17, 2025.

The last date of application has been fixed as July 07, 2025 up to 05:00 PM.

Candidates should note that they are required to upload the original documents the list of which is given in the prospectus.

TN Paramedical Degree Counselling 2025

TN Medical Counselling for Paramedical Degree is held for admission in B.Pharm, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. Radiography and Imaging Technology, B.Sc. Radio Therapy Technology, B.Sc. Cardio-Pulmonary Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. Operation Theatre & Anaesthesia Technology, B.Sc. Cardiac Technology, B.Sc. Critical Care Technology, B.Sc. Dialysis Technology, B.Sc. Physician Assistant, B.Sc. Accident & Emergency Care Technology, B.Sc. Respiratory Therapy, B.OPTOM, B.O.T, B.Sc. Neuro Electro Physiology, B.Sc. Clinical Nutrition and other courses.

The complete list of degree courses, available seats and name and address of colleges are given in the prospectus.

TN Paramedical Degree Admission: Registration Steps

Click here to go to the official website: "tnmedicalselection.net" Click on Paramedical Degree under PMC Courses. Click on the link given for online application as per your course of choice. Carefully read the given instructions and fill the application form. Pay the fees and take a printout.

Candidates should note that they have to pay the registration fee online and take a printout of the filled application form.

"The fees for online application process is INR 500/- and should be paid via bank portal", TN Selection Committee said.

Candidates should note that the date of release of Paramedical (Degree) Merit List, seat allotment, choice and option filling and complete counselling schedule will be published on the official website soon.

"Merit List will be prepared on merit on the basis of marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the prescribed subjects in the qualifying examinations reduced to the base of 200 marks. The marks obtained through different Boards will be taken into account after normalization", the TN Selection Committee said.

