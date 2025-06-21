UGEAC 2025 Choice Filling Starts, Last Date June 25

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started on its official website bcece.admissions.nic.in Choice Filling and Locking for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2025 from June 20, 2025

UGEAC 2025 Choice Filling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started Choice Filling and locking for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counseling [UGEAC] 2025 through its official website bcece.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates should note that UGEAC Choice Filling for Seat Allotment started from June 20, 2025. The last date of choice filling and locking is June 25, 2025.

UGEAC 2025 Allotment Date

Candidates participating in UGEAC 2025 Counselling should also note that Round 1 Seat Allotment will be released on June 28, 2025.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had on June 19, 2025 UGEAC 2025 Rank Card and Merit List on the official website.

The Bihar Engineering Counselling Board had had earlier also released Seat Matrix for UGEAC 2025.

BCECE UGEAC 2025 Counselling - Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date: May 05, 2025

Publication of UGEAC Rank Card: June 19, 2025

Online Choice Filling for Seat Allotment Start Date: June 20, 2025

Last date of Online Choice filling for Seat Allotment and locking: June 25, 2025

1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: June 28, 2025

Receiving of Objection from candidate on Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result and filling of objection through their registered email on email ID: objection.bceceboard@gmail.com: From June 29 to 30, 2025.

Publication of Round-1 Final Seat Allotment Result: July 03, 2025

Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round): July 04 to 07, 2025

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): July 05 to 07, 2025

2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: July 10, 2025

Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) : July 15 to 18, 2025

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): July 16 to 18, 2025

Steps for UGEAC 2025 Choice Filling

Go to the official website: " bceceboard.bihar.gov.in ".

". Click on Online Portal for UGEAC 2025.

Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No.

Enter your date of birth and Security Code.

Click on the given link to enter and submit choice filling, college preference and link

Click on SUbmit Button to complete Choice Filling.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.

Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

