2025 Bypoll Results: AAP 02, BJP 01, Cong 01, TMC 01

The counting of votes was held in the Assembly constituencies of Kadi (SC) and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab and Kaliganj in West Bengal on June 19, 2025

Monday June 23, 2025 5:55 PM , ummid.com News Network

[AAP's Gopal Italia after winning the Visavadar bypoll Monday June 23, 2025.]

Gandhinagar: Arvind Kerjiwral’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 02 seats while the Congress, BJP and TMC have won 01 each seat in the 2025 by elections on 5 seats results of which were declared today.

Arvind Kerjiwral’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the Visavadar Assembly by elections held in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat.

In the bypoll result announced today, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar Assembly constituency, defeating his closest BJP rival by over 17,000 votes.

This is AAP’s first major electoral victory since losing the Delhi election to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) February this year.

The bypoll in Visavadar was necessitated after AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani defected to the BJP.

Visavadar was one of the 5 seats that AAP had won in the 2022 Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also retained the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab where it is in power. Here, AAP candidate Sanjay Arora defeated Bharat Ashu of the Congress by a little over 10,000 votes.

The polling was held in the Assembly constituencies of Kadi (SC) and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab and Kaliganj in West Bengal on June 19, 2025.

In Kadi, Rajendra Chavda of the BJP defeated Ramesh Chavda of the Congress by nearly 40,000 votes.

On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF won the Nilambur bypoll the result of which has also been declared today. Here, Aryadan Shoukath - a popular film producer and son of Congress veteran Aryadan Mohd who reprsented the seat from 1987 to 2011, defeated the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate M Swaraj by over 11,000 votes.

In Kaliganj bypolls, Alifa Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) won by defeating Ashish Ghosh of the BJP.

The Kaliganj bypoll was held because of the death of the sitting MLA, the Trimamool's Nasiruddin Ahmed, who was a two-time MLA from that seat. Alifa Ahmed is his daughter.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.