Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure generally available

Austin (Texas): Oracle announced the general availability of Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure on Oracle Database@Azure and said Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure is coming soon.

The Exascale deployment option eliminates the need to provision dedicated database and storage servers and gives customers the performance, reliability, and availability of Oracle Exadata Database Service with up to 95 percent lower minimum infrastructure costs, the IT giant said in a statement released Thursday March 20, 2025.

“We designed Exascale Infrastructure to deliver Exadata’s powerful capabilities in a multi-tenant, hyper-elastic cloud form that can be consumed by organizations of any size for all critical workloads,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure soon

Additionally, Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure will be available soon to help customers run Oracle Database workloads on virtual machines with easier administration and pay-as-you-go pricing, Oracle said.

“Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure on Oracle Database@Azure is a key advancement in our multicloud strategy and collaboration with Microsoft that will give joint customers new opportunities for success in the cloud", Batta said.

"A strong global demand"

Oracle Database@Azure is now available in the Microsoft Azure East U.S. 2 region to bring the total to 14 available regions with 18 more regions planned to be available in the next 12 months.

"Finally, Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure now supports the next-generation Exadata X11M platform", Oracle said.

Brett Tanzer, Vice president, Azure Product Management, said Microsoft and Oracle’s collaboration on Oracle Database@Azure is reporting a strong global customer demand.

“The addition of Oracle Exadata Exascale and Base Database Managed Services to Oracle Database@Azure gives customers of all sizes greater choice in performance, scale, and flexibility to accelerate innovation with Microsoft’s AI, analytics, security, apps and other services", Brett said.

