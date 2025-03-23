Nigeria emerging as next biggest crypto mining country

Nigeria is emerging as one of the most strategic and cost-efficient locations for large-scale mining operations

Austin (Texas): Nigeria is emerging as one of the most strategic and cost-efficient locations for large-scale mining operations.

The Nigerian government recently allocated 2GW of power for crypto mining, ensuring stable and cost-efficient energy supply for mining infrastructure.

OneMiners is one of the key players in multiple 200MW mining infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

Recently, OneMiners CEO and CTO traveled to Nigeria to visit its hosting centers, meet new partners, and tour industrial parks and power plants that will supply energy for future mining operations.

OneMiners team is working on several hosting center projects, including a new 150MW hosting center within a government-approved industrial park, offering tax-free benefits to encourage economic growth, multiple power plants that will directly supply electricity to our mining infrastructure, ensuring unmatched energy efficiency and cost savings.

Besides, OneMiners is also working on long-term mining investment opportunities, allowing investors to prepay and secure a locked-in electricity rate of $0.04/kWh for their operations.

