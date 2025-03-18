‘You will run out of bullets’: Muslim Panel warns Modi govt on Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Monday March 17, 2025 warned of a nationwide stir if the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi went ahead with its plan to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Parliament

Tuesday March 18, 2025 11:54 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Monday March 17, 2025 warned of a nationwide stir if the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi went ahead with its plan to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Parliament.

Addressing a protest rally at Jantar Mantar in the national capital Monday, the members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board categorically said their fight is to protect the constitution and against the attempt to sabotage the constitution.

“This fight is not just for Waqf. It’s a battle to protect our Constitution. We are not against any community but against this government and its draconian Bill. This struggle will not end until the Bill is rolled back”, AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said while addressing the rally.

The Muslim panel also accused the government of using "undemocratic means" to pass the Waqf Bill.

"The very introduction of this Waqf Amendment Bill exposes the undemocratic manner in which it was handled. The government never consulted the Central Waqf Council, proving its hidden agenda; to create chaos and disrupt societal peace", Maulana Fazlurrahim Mujaddidi, General Secretay of the board, said.

"Don't threaten us"

Commenting on the threats that protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 will lead to “ Jallianwala Bagh Massacre ” like situation, the board warned such threats cannot deter the Muslims.

“No one should dare to threaten us. Our ancestors had fought against the British. Laid their lives to get India free from the Colonial Rule."

‘You will run out of bullets’: Muslim Panel warns Modi govt on Waqf Bill#WaqfBill #WaqfAmendmentBill2024 pic.twitter.com/4eCo8vUlUJ — ummid.com (@ummid) March 18, 2025

“If you wish to become General Dyer, remember, your bullets may run out but our spirit will not”, Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, Secretary of the Muslim Panel, said while addressing the protest rally Monday.

He also warned that if the government chose the path of the British then it must also be ready to meet the same fate.

While addressing the rally, Maulana Yaseen Ali Usmani Badayuni, Board Secretary, said, "Today's demonstration is sending you a message that if this bill is not withdrawn, we have to fight a long battle with democratic values in a peaceful manner. Be courageous and strong, and do not fall prey to fear and cowardice."

Opposition Parties back Muslim Panel

Besides the members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, leaders from different political parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party, CPI (M), All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others also addressed the protest rally.

The Narendra Modi government has tabled Waqb Amendment Bill 2024 in the Parliament. The new waqf bill is facing opposition from different circles, besides Muslims.

The Narendra Modi government had introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 08, 2024 proposing 44 amendments in The Waqf Act 1995.

The Bill was however referred to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after protests by the opposition parties. The JPC was supposed to submit its report by November 30, 2024. It was however extended till the last day of the 2025 Budget Session.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) cleared the Waqf Amendment Bill (2024) on January 27, 2025 accepting all proposals submitted by the BJP members and rejecting those of the opposition parties. The government is now all set to pass it in the Parliament.

Indian Muslim League leader and MP ET Mohammed Basheer while addressing the rally accused the government of encroaching on the Waqf properties .

"The government is openly encroaching on Waqf properties. We will stand united, fight relentlessly, and resist this injustice. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) stands firmly in support", he said.

"The real agenda behind this Bill is to seize Waqf properties", AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said while addressing the rally.

Convernor Sikh Personal Law Board, Professor Jagmohan Singh, who also addressed the rally extended the Sikh community's support for the "long battle" needed to force the government to withdraw the Bill.

"This (Protest against Waqf Amendment Bill) is not a one-day protest. Just as farmers fought relentlessly and forced the government to back down , we must continue our struggle until this bill is rolled back."

"We stand with you in resistance; be it for a year or even to block borders if needed. Enough is enough! We will not let the government loot our lands", he said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.