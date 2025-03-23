Oracle launches AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications

Oracle announced Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a comprehensive platform for creating, extending, deploying, and managing AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise

Austin (Texas): Oracle announced Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a comprehensive platform for creating, extending, deploying, and managing AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise.

Oracle's new AI Agent Studio is part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, the IT giant said in a statement released Thursday March 20, 2025.

Over 50 embedded AI agents

The AI agent studio provides easy-to-use tools for customers and partners to create their own customized AI agents that address complex business needs and can help drive new levels of productivity.

“AI agents are the next phase of evolution in enterprise applications. Just like with existing applications, business leaders need the flexibility to create specific functionality to address their unique and evolving business needs,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications, Oracle.

“Our AI Agent Studio builds on the 50+ AI agents we have already introduced and gives our customers and partners the flexibility to easily create and manage their own AI agents", Miranda said.

"With the agents already embedded in Fusion Applications and our new AI Agent Studio, customers will be able to further extend automation and ultimately, achieve more while spending less", he added.

The AI agent studio is available at no additional cost.

Easy-to-use, robust validation

Oracle AI Agent Studio delivers easy-to-use tools, including advanced testing, robust validation, and built-in security, that will help Oracle Fusion Applications customers and partners create and manage AI agents.

The new Oracle AI Agent Studio leverages the same technology that Oracle uses to create AI agents, enabling users to easily extend pre-packaged agents and/or create new agents and then deploy and manage them across the enterprise.

AI agents designed in the Oracle AI Agent Studio seamlessly integrate with Oracle Fusion Applications and can collaborate with third-party agents to complete complex and multi-step processes.

