'Simply Irreplaceable': Ex-US Attorney Jessica Aber Mourned

Sunday March 23, 2025 8:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

The incumbent U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik S Siebert, mourned Jessica Aber, who resigned as Attorney after Donald Trump took office, saying she was unmatched as a leader and was irreplaceable as a human being.

"Heartbroken beyond words"

"She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard," he said adding he was "heartbroken beyond words" to learn about her death.

"Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard. Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career. She loved EDVA and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life's work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted," Erik said in a statement.

Cause, manner of death under probe

Erik was commenting on the demise of Jessica Aber, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA).

The body of the 43-year-old lawyer was discovered at her home in Virginia's Alexandria, the police said in a statement.

"This morning, at approximately 9:18 am, Alexandria Police responded to the 900 block of Beverley Drive for the report of an unresponsive woman. Officers located a deceased woman," the statement said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death, it added.

Jessica Aber served in her position from October 2021 until her resignation in January 2025.

Jessica involved in high profile cases

Jessica was the lead prosecutor in the case of Asif Rahman, a CIA agent who was arrested on charges of leaking the classified documents revealing Israeli military preparations for a potential strike on Iran.

“Asif Rahman is pleading guilty in federal court three months to the day that he disclosed top-secret American documents in violation of his oath, his responsibility, and the law,” Jessica Aber had previously said.

Jessica Aber was also involved in exposing the Israeli visa fraud racket and the case of an Israeli national, Shai Cohen, who was charged with leading a "visa fraud scheme" to facilitate illegal entry and employment of non-citizens in the United States.

