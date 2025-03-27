Goa 12th HSSC Result 2025 Today - Steps to Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has confirmed to declare online the results of the GBSHSE Class 12 or HSSC 2024 examinations of Science, Commerce and Arts all three streams on its official as well as associate websites Thursday March 27, 2025

Thursday March 27, 2025 10:51 AM , ummid.com News Network

"The Result of March 2025 HSSC Examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on Thursday March 27, 2025", Goa Board Secretary Vidhyadatta B. Naik said.

"The 12th result will be published on the official website at 05:00 PM on March 27, 2025", Naik said in a notification.

Once declared, Goa board exam 2025 result will be available on gbshe.info and other associate websites.

Steps to Check Goa Board Exam Result

Click here to go to the official website: gbshse.gov.in. Click on one of the result portan eg goa.indiaresults.com. Enter exam seat number and date of birth. Click on Get Result button.

Students can also download the consolidated result sheet from the website "results.gbshsegoa.net".

Goa 12th board exams were conducted from February 10 to March 01, 2025. A total of 17,686 students – 9,224 boys and 8,462 girls, had appeared in the board exam conducted annually by the Goa board.

Stream-wise, 5,085 students appeared in Commerce, 6,086 in Science, 4,068 in Arts and 2,447 students had appeared in Vocational courses.

Goa 12th Pass Percentage of last 3 years

In 2024, a total of 17,511 students had appeared for the February 2024 Goa board 12th exam. The board had registered an overall pass percentage of 85.0% in 2024. The result was announced on April 22, 2024.

In 2023, Goa 12th result was declared on May 06, 2023 when the overall pass percentage registered by the board was 95.46%.

In 2022, the Goa board had announced the 12th HSSC result on May 21, 2022. The overall pass percentage regstered by the board in 2022 was 92.66%.

