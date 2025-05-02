Camera in Hands and Hate in Hearts

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack took place, random people with cameras were seen roaming in Kashmir asking people, not about the incident, but irrelevant questions

Friday May 2, 2025 6:36 PM , Arsalan Ahad Reshi

[Kashmiris gathered at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to protest the killing of innocents in Pahalgam.]

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack took place, random people with cameras were seen roaming in Kashmir asking people, not about the incident, but irrelevant questions.

They weren’t only asking out of context questions but were making it sure that they provoke the people.

A guy with camera, who’s viral on social media, is seen asking a minor about the attack. The innocent boy said whatever came to his mind, unaware about what had happened or what he’s saying.

A female YouTuber, who was once thrown out of Kashmir, was seen on the streets of the Valley post the attack, shooting an out of context and unrelated story. With all her intentions, one can easily guess her agenda of hate.

These people were intentionally targeting those, who they know aren’t bold enough to ANSWER their questions.

These people were selectively choosing people to ask questions.

Some EX. MUSLIMS in Lal Chowk abused ISLAM and then uploaded the video, which went viral. The intent of the video was clearly to create HUE and CRY which shall ultimately lead to a LAW & ORDER situation.

But the people of Kashmir have now mastered the art of reacting to situation without creating any law and order problem.

A very decent campaign on social media was led, which resulted in the arrest of those three people. They were made to apologize and send home.

When they reached home and they got to know that they are safe, they uploaded the a video accusing Jammu Kashmir Police of misbehaving with them. The video is doing rounds on social media and people are expecting that they shall be arrested.

Another video viral on social media, is of a man seen talking to two women who were out on a morning walk. They were asked to chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” which they refused.

The women had full liberty to not chant it because their religion doesn’t allow them. The man made it a point and said that people of Kashmir are still of the mindset that they don’t belong to India.

These things had no connection with Pahalgam attack but they just wanted to spread hate and make sure that thinks keep burning. That’s how they get their pockets full.

The problem is that within the course of time, the news has become the job of gaining TRP. Out of the context news get prime time show but things that actually matter find no place.

We all remember how during the DEMONETISATION people were made to believe that 2000 rupee note has a chip in it.

The question here to be asked is why did the 2000 rupee note disappear from the market?

Well, no one asks about it because it will amount to questioning the government, and very unfortunately the media doesn’t want to do Journalism anymore but want to make sure the government is happy.

Orwell had said, “Printing what someone doesn’t want to get printed is Journalism, everything else is PR” and this is all that this media is doing.

This country needs a real healing process.

Himanshi Narwal, the wife of the Naval Officer who lost her husband in the attack said, “We don’t want any hate against Muslims or Kashmiris, we want peace.”

But, even she is not let out by the hate factory. A twitter user in response wrote, “She should have been shot, instead of her husband”.

Another twitter user called her more dangerous than the “terrorists” and was labelled as “Liberal”.

For them, those who talk hate are the only nationalists, everyone else is anti-national.

The mainstream media failed to get what they wanted. Everyone they interviewed spoke good about the people of Kashmir. Even those who lost their loved ones didn’t utter a single word against the people of Kashmir. People of Kashmir won against the hate and also won the hearts of people of India.

On a debate show, it was discussed about “Palestine like solution” for Kashmir. This was the call for genocide of people of Kashmir.

The people on the show were in support of Holocaust against the people of Kashmir. According to them, the Pahalgam attack happened just because some insiders were involved.

But, they should remember, insiders in Kashmir will never allow anyone to kill a tourist. Helping to attack tourists means hurting his or her own business. No one shall ruin his or her business with his or her own hands.

They must remember and acknowledge the fact that a Kashmiri guy made efforts to save a tourist, in which he himself lost his life. The sole bread earner of the family lost his life saving the tourists. This fact is being ignored by the media as if they never happened.

Another Kashmiri saved 11 tourists including a BJP leader. This also finds no or little mention in the mainstream Indian media. Why? Because they don’t fit to their agenda of hate.

Fortunately, and despite their all efforts, their agenda of hate failed, and people of Kashmir shall fail it always.

Hate lost, right wing lost and people of Kashmir won against the all odds.

Hate always has to loose and love shall always win.

Let’s hope things return back to normal as soon as possible.

[The writer, Arsalan Ahad Reshi is a student of BBA and a Political Activist. Views expressed here are personal.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.