Now Row Over Aligarh Muslim University Riding Club Land

The Municipal Corporation of Aligarh has taken over the land of Aligarh Muslim University's riding club. The valuable land behind the V.M Hall is currently being occupied by the Aligarh Nagar Nigam

Sunday May 4, 2025 11:31 AM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

[The Aligarh Muslim University Riding Club has always been a distinct feature of the pride and glory of the University. (Image: AMU website)]

Aligarh: Aligarh Nagar Nigam, the Municipal Corporation of Aligarh, has taken over the land of Aligarh Muslim University's riding club sparking outrage and protest.

The valuable land behind the V.M Hall is currently being occupied by the Aligarh Nagar Nigam.

Authorities at the Aligarh Muslim University are considering legal action after the Aligarh Nagar Nigam took over 41 bighas of prime land currently under the university's Riding Club, claiming the land belonged to the Municipal Corporation.

The estimated market value of the disputed land exceeds Rs 126 crore.

In an operation on Wednesday April 30, 2025, Aligarh Nagar Nigam officials asserted ownership of the land, accusing the Aligarh Muslim University of "illegally occupying" the property. The officials also installed a signboard marking the land as government property.

AMU's Chief Spokesperson, Vibha Sharma, said the University promptly issued an official statement following Nagar Nigam’s action.

"AMU acquired the land more than 80 years ago under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 through a government order. The university maintained continuous possession of the land for the past eight decades," Sharma said.

“The Nagar Nigam did not serve any formal notice to the University before the takeover. We are taking all necessary legal steps to re-establish AMU's rightful ownership of the land," Sharma said.

Outrage, Protest

The Nagar Nigam's action has sparked outrage across the AMU community while some students came on the streets in protest.

The students took out a protest march on the campus on Friday against the Nagar Nigam's action. The demonstration culminated at the Sir Syed Gate, where the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate to officials.

"This land was not under the jurisdiction of the Aligarh municipality. The AMU acquired it in the early 1940s”, an AMU alumnus said.

Talking to news agency PTI, former AMU VC Lt Gen Zameeruddin Shah, "It is difficult to understand how such drastic action could be taken without following the due legal process. All the relevant documents are in place, and I am confident that they will stand scrutiny in a court of law."

A senior AMU official, requesting anonymity, questioned the municipality's claim.

"This land was not under the jurisdiction of the Aligarh municipality when AMU acquired it in the early 1940s. The Nagar Nigam's claim is baseless," the official said.

AMU Riding Club - Brief History

AMU, since its inception, has had a rich tradition of sports. Riding, a well-established Indian sport, was incorporated in the residential life of the MAO college since begining.

Horse Riding became popular in the M.A.O College because it was not only a favorite of students, many of whom came from aristocratic families, but also because administrative authorities of the colleges would take rounds on horseback.

The foundation of the M.U. Riding Club was laid by Nawab Mohd. Ismail Khan Sherwani, when he presented four horses. Among others who gifted horses in the initial days were the Nawab of Chattari, Nawab Faiyyaz Ali Khan of Pahasu, and the Estate of Bhikampur. J.H. Toe, Sir Ross Masood, Janab Agha Khan, and Nawab Muzammil-ullah Khan also helped the riding club financially.

The Aligarh Muslim University Riding Club became a distinct feature of the pride and glory of the University. The Army's discipline and the rich traditions of the Riding Club are well known. The special powers of the Captain of the club, in all matters of discipline and proper functioning, have always been upheld.

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a Journalist. He studied at AMU from 1978 to 1984, taking undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.