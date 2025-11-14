Raghunathpur Election 2025 Results Live: Osama Shahab leading by over 5K votes

Osama Shahab of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is leading in the Raghunathpur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway

Raghunathpur Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Osama Shahab of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is leading in the Raghunathpur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

Elsewhere in Bihar, Md Sarwar Alam of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar, is leading in the Kochadhaman assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

Sarwar Alam has polled around 20,000 votes and is leading by 2,296 votes against his nearest rival Mujahid Alam of the RJD, as per the trends at 11:30 AM.

Bina Devi of the BJP is trailing at 3rd place in Kochadhaman assembly seat of Bihar.

Other Muslim Candidates in Bihar

Elsewhere in the state, AIMIM Bihar Chief Akhtarul Iman is trailing behind Saba Zafar of the Janata Dal (United) by around 2,000 votes as per the trends at 10:45 AM Friday.

Ghulam Sarwar of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in the Baisi assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

Ghulam Sarwar is leading from Baisi Assembly seat by over 6,000 votes as per the trends at 10:30 AM.

Other candidates in the Baisi Vidhan Sabha seat are Vinod Kumar of the BJP and Abdus Subahan of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Also, Mohammad Adil Hasan of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in the Balrampur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

Advocate Adil Hasan of AIMIM is leading by around 1,700 votes as per the latest trend at 10:15 am.

Sangita Devi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) and Mahboob Alam of CPI (M) are other candidates in this seat.

The AIMIM is contesting on as many as 25 seats . It is however leading in just 03 seat, as per trends at 11:30 AM.

Bihar Election 2025 Result: Overall Tally

As per the trends at 11:15 AM, the NDA alliance is leading on 191 seats whereas the RJd-Cong INDIA bloc is struggling at 48 seats.

The Election Commission update shows, the BJP is leading on 82 seats and could emerge as the single largest party in Bihar for the first time in the state's history.

The JD (U) is close behind the BJP with a lead on 80 seats. Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan candidates are also leading on a huge 23 seats, as per the latest trends.

On ther hand, the RJD candidates are ahead on 36 seats and Congress on 5 seats.

Owaisi's AIMIM is leading on 03 seats.

Bihar Results Go Exit Polls Way

Counting of votes in 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar began Friday morning, and the result is going the Exit Polls way as early trends show BJP-JDU+ NDA alliance leading over RJD-Cong+ Mahagathbandhan or INDIA alliance.

Assembly or Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar were held in two phases. Polling for the first phase was held on November 06, 2025 which ended with a voter turnout of 65.08%.

On the other hand, Polling for the second phase was held on November 11, 2025 which saw the voter turnout of 68.76%.

The overall poll percent , as per the Election Commission of India, was 66.91% - highest since 1951 when the first assembly election was held.

Almost all the exit polls had predicted the massive victory of NDA alliance comprising of the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and other parties.

And the early trends after the counting of votes today showed the results exactly going the same way . What is surprising is that the BJP, and not the JDU or RJD, is emerging as the single largest party.

