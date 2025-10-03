Maharashtra Pharmacy Round 1 Allotment 2025 - Direct Link

Candidates who are allotted seats in Pharmacy 2025 (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 1 should confirm their admission before October 06, 2025

Friday October 3, 2025 9:49 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website ph2025.mahacet.org today i.e. Friday October 03, 2025 Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round I for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the year 2025-26.

Maharashtra CET Cell had published PH 2025 Provisional Merit List of candidates on September 09, 2025, and Final Merit List on September 14, 2025. Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats for PH 2025 CAP Round 1) was published on September 27, 2025.

After releasing the Final Merit List and Seat Matrix, the CET Cell asked students to submit their college options and preferences before September 30, 2025.

Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will publish today Pharmacy 2025 (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 1 Allotment result today.

Steps to check Maharashtra B Pharm/Pharm D CAP Round 1 Allotment 2025

Go to the official website: "ph2025.mahacet.org" Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result" right in the middle of the page. Enter your Application ID starting with PH25 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates who have been allotted seat in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 1 should confirm their admission from October 04 to 06, 2025.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2025-26 from July 07, 2025. The last date of application was initially fixed as July 14. It was however extended multiple times, and finally till September 02, 2025.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 07 to September 02, 2025 (Extended)

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 08 to September 03, 2025

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: September 06, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: September 07 to 09, 2025

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: September 14, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 27, 2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 28 to 30, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: October 03, 2025

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: October 04 to 06, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round II: October 07, 2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2: October 13, 2025

Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2025 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2025 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic